New owners wanted for popular hostel and campsite on the fringes of National Park

A 19 bedroom hostel and campsite set in stunning countrywide with ‘spectacular views’ towards Yr Wyddfa’s summit is still looking for new owners, almost two years after it first went on sale.

The hostel and campsite is set in approximately 7 acres with 5 bedroom cottage, 1 bedroom self contained barn and offers the perfect work/life balance.

This popular business benefits from a 20 pitch campsite (for a full year), planning permission for 4 hook-ups for touring caravans and 5 pods. The 5 bedroom cottage also has planning permission for a 1 bedroom annexe to the first floor.

The business listing on Booking.com shares: “Basecamp Wales offers family-run hostel accommodation in Llanllyfni, on the edge of Eryri National Park and 30.3 km from Pen-Y-Pass and 8.2 km to the beach at Dinas Dinlle. Free WiFi is offered in public areas and free private parking is available on site.

“All rooms are located on the first floor,accessed via stairs, and contain bunk beds. Bed linen and towels are provided. Guests have access to a well-equipped shared kitchen fitted with 2 electric cookers, 2 microwave ovens, 2 toasters and 2 kettles. A dishwasher and kitchenware are also provided.”

It adds: “The property features a large garden, a common lounge and dining area equipped with a flat-screen TV, billiards table and board games. There are animals on-site, including chickens, ducks, sheep and alpacas.

“Guests will find a shop, a bakery and takeaways in Penygroes, 2 km from the property, the nearest bars and pubs are in Caernarfon 9 miles away.

“Llanberis is 22 km from Basecamp Wales, while Beddgelert is 16.6 km away. Betws-y-coed is 48.7 km from the property.

“Couples particularly like the location — they rated it 9.6 for a two-person trip.”

The freehold business is on sale at £1,300,000 with Sidney Phillips Limited, North West to include goodwill, fixtures and fittings. View more information here.