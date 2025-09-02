New Oxford University Fellowship announced for Welsh journalists

The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism and Inclusive Journalism Cymru have announced the creation of the Cynefin Fellowship, a groundbreaking opportunity for a journalist in or from Wales to study at the Reuters Institute in Oxford in early 2026.

The Cynefin Fellowship is a fully funded opportunity that aims to foster inclusion and innovation within the journalism industry. It builds on Inclusive Journalism Cymru’s mission to drive systemic change in Wales and beyond, and continues the Reuters Institute’s commitment to advancing journalism that serves all communities, not just a privileged few.

The selected Fellow will join the Reuters Institute’s world-renowned Journalist Fellowship Programme from January to March 2026, working alongside peers from across the globe. During their time at the Institute, they will work on a personal project focused on inclusion and/or innovation, designed to inspire systemic change, particularly in the interests of marginalised communities.

Following their Oxford residency, the Fellow will work with Inclusive Journalism Cymru to build on their research and share insights with the journalism industry in Wales and beyond.

Alignment

Mitali Mukherjee, Director of the Reuters Institute, said: “When I reached out to Inclusive Journalism Cymru, I was struck by how our mission and goals were complementary and aligned.

The focus of our fellowship programme at The Reuters Institute has always been that our journalist fellows’ projects must speak to real-world issues within journalism. Our news and audience research at RISJ is also motivated by journalism’s understanding of how people, places and cultures can intertwine to help build communities and societies.

What audiences bring to their relationship with journalism is in large part a function of what journalism brings to them. I am so delighted to share this incredible opportunity for outstanding journalists from Wales who want to work on systemic change.”

The name “Cynefin” reflects the spirit of the Fellowship. Often interpreted as “habitat”, “familiar”, or “place”, its deeper meaning is a visceral sense of belonging and rootedness: physical, spiritual, and cultural. These values lie at the heart of what Inclusive Journalism Cymru strives to cultivate in Wales’ media landscape.

Inclusive Journalism Cymru commented: “This is a proud moment for us. We all know from personal experience what it’s like to be marginalised or excluded. That’s what motivates us in our work towards a fairer, safer and more representative journalism industry.

“The Cynefin Fellowship sends an important message about how we, and the Reuters Institute, see genuine inclusion and systemic change as critical to the future of journalism. We look forward to our Fellows’ work challenging the status quo, sparking change and delivering innovation rooted in Wales but resonating far beyond.”

Applications open

All tuition and accommodation costs in Oxford will be covered, and the Fellow will receive a stipend of £5000. Their work as a Network Weaver will be paid at Inclusive Journalism Cymru’s standard day rate of £200.

Applications are now open to members of Inclusive Journalism Cymru and will close on Monday 29 September 2025. Membership is free and open to anyone who feels they or their community has been systemically under-represented or marginalised.

A virtual Q&A session will be held on Wednesday 10th September to answer any questions about the Fellowship.

For more information and to apply, visit: Journalism Fellowship – Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism