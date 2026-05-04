New paddleboarding storage approved beneath historic castle

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A paddleboarding and canoeing company’s call for an extension to a boat shed below a historic castle has been given the go-ahead by county planners.

In an application to Pembrokeshire County Council, G Booth of Paddle West CIC, through agent James Dwyer Associates, sought permission for an extension to the stone-built boathouse, adjacent to the cliff on South Quay fronting the Mill Pond, Pembroke.

A supporting statement said: “It is intended to erect a single storey ‘lean-to’ building, or ‘shed’ for the storage of boats, such as canoes and kayaks, and related equipment, on a vacant space adjacent to the existing stone-built boathouse.”

It added: “The boathouse and the intended adjacent boat storage shed is located, as is to be expected, in close proximity to water, the Mill Pond. The Mill Pond is the main area of activity for Paddle West, a Community Interest Company, providing boating activities, kayaking, canoeing and paddle boarding, frequently for young people and families.”

It goes on to say: “It is intended that the structure would be lightweight, erected on the exiting hard standing. The ‘shed’ would be used for the storage of boats and related equipment.”

With regard to the historic setting, it adds: “Although the stone-built boathouse appears not to be listed, it is recognised that the walls above are listed and together they are a piece.

“Accordingly, through form and external materials proposed, timber cladding and profile sheet roofing, the aim is to ensure that the structure would be subservient and muted and not detract or compete with the visual aesthetic of the boathouse or historic walls. In effect the addition would blend into the background.”

The application, supported by Pembroke Town Council, was conditionally approved by county planners.

The boathouse is sited near to the new Henry Tudor Centre in South Quay, which is due to open in Spring 2027.

The centre, expected to receive around 30,000 visitors a year, will tell the story of Henry Tudor, son of Pembroke, his Welsh ancestry and his impact on our national story, Welsh culture and our wider British heritage.

The restored derelict South Quay buildings will also house a new library and community café, and a healthcare, social services and supported employment facility in the adjoining premises.