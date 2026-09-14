New padel club founded by rugby legend to open in Welsh city

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

An important step has been taken to bring a new leisure destination to a Welsh city.

The Padel Club, a UK chain, and SW7 Gyms have been confirmed as the first leisure occupiers at Stride Park in Llanishen.

Earlier this year permission was given by Cardiff council for the former Royal Mail office and brewery distribution site to be converted into padel courts and gym.

The Padel Club is set to open in 2027 and offer seven courts comprising four indoor courts, two outdoor courts, and a court for high season play.

In addition a clubhouse on site will offer food, drink, lockers, showers, and an onsite retail and coaching hub.

Kris Ball, founder and CEO of The Padel Club, said: “Cardiff is a hugely exciting market for padel and we’re delighted to be bringing The Padel Club to north Cardiff. Stride Park is a fantastic opportunity to create something that goes beyond simply building courts — we’re creating a destination where people can play, train, socialise, and become part of a community.

“We’re really looking forward to becoming part of the Cardiff community and seeing Stride Park come to life.”

SW7 Gyms is also expected to open next year. It was founded by former Wales rugby international and two-time British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton and his business partner Andrew Jones.

Warburton said: “Optimising my health and performance has always been a huge part of my life.

“Throughout my youth and rugby career I was obsessed with performance and getting the best out of myself and I was lucky enough to experience some incredible training environments around the world.

“Since retiring creating a space that brings the best of those experiences to everyone has become a real passion project. To open our first site in north Cardiff, where I grew up, makes it even more special. I want it to be a place the whole community feels welcome, whatever their background, ability or goals — and hopefully the first of many.”

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