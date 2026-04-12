New parking facilities planned for country park and sports area

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A new 50-space overflow car park is planned to serve a country park and 3G pitch in a Welsh county.

There is a planning application from Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council for the construction of a 50 space “overflow” car park at Cwm Clydach Country Park/ Clydach Vale Country Park in Clydach Vale.

A planning committee report says the proposal would also improve the existing car park at the country park, including the provision of new disabled and electric vehicle parking bays.

The car park would be on an area of managed grassland located to the east of Cwm Clydach Country Park between the main highway to the south and an access lane to the north.

Vehicle access to the site will be from the existing estate road.

Rear access to properties will be kept via a spur connection from the improved access road.

A dedicated footway link will also be provided from the existing back

lane to allow safe pedestrian access into the car park.

A low-lying boundary fence will be provided around the perimeter of the site, with a lockable barrier positioned at the interface of the access road and the car park.

The planning report says this will allow the car park area to be secured outside operating hours to prevent unauthorised access and deter antisocial behaviour.

A small area of existing informal off-road parking used by residents adjacent to the back lane will be kept with minor improvements provided to maintain their current parking arrangement.

Six letters of objection have raised concerns over anti-social behaviour resulting from loitering, littering, late-night noise and vandalism.

They’ve also raised concerns about loss of privacy, headlights shining into nearby homes, noise and general disturbance and that a gravel surface could result in damage to vehicles and property.

They mention the loss of green space, that it would significantly harm the visual amenity of the area, they raise drainage and surface water concerns and concerns about light pollution.

They say the development would impact upon the use of the lane by residents to access their properties and garages and that it would increase pedestrian use of the lane, which is a concern for highway safety.

Concerns

Further concerns include the potential impact on property values and that the use of the slam gate would not work without effective enforcement.

In recommending approval to the council’s planning committee on Thursday, April 16, planning officers say: “The proposal would provide additional and improved parking to serve Cwm Clydach Country Park and the neighbouring 3G sports field.

“While the loss of green space is regrettable, there are no suitable alternative locations for such provision within the vicinity of the site.

“The resulting car park would be positioned adjacent to the existing highway and would not have a harmful impact on the visual amenity of the surrounding area, the residential amenity of neighbouring properties, floodrisk at the site, or local ecology.

“Furthermore, the proposed access arrangements would not have a detrimental effect on highway safety.”