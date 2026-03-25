New partnership agreed between Great British Energy – Nuclear and Welsh council

A new partnership aimed at securing local benefits from plans to develop small nuclear reactors at Wylfa has been welcomed by Anglesey Council.

The local authority has signed a formal collaboration agreement with Great British Energy – Nuclear (GBE-N), the UK Government body responsible for supporting new nuclear technologies, to help guide the delivery of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) on the island.

The deal is intended to ensure Anglesey remains closely involved in decision-making as proposals for the site progress, with a focus on maximising economic opportunities while managing potential risks.

Anglesey Council said the agreement would help “realise the full potential” of new nuclear development both on the island and across North Wales.

Chief executive Dylan J. Williams said the authority’s experience of major energy projects meant it was well placed to influence how the scheme develops.

He said: “We bring considerable technical expertise, local knowledge and an in-depth understanding of the Island’s communities.

“This experience places us in a strong position to influence GBE-N and its contractors in ways that maximise local and regional benefits, ensure responsible project delivery and protect the Island’s unique character, culture and the Welsh language.”

The council said the proposed SMR programme could deliver significant economic and social gains, including new jobs, skills training, supply chain growth and infrastructure improvements.

However, it also stressed that the scale of the project meant risks would need to be carefully managed, with communities, the environment and cultural heritage central to planning decisions.

Council leader Gary Pritchard said the agreement formalised a shared commitment to ensuring local voices are heard.

“Our priority is clear – to secure the best possible outcomes for the people of Anglesey, while ensuring any risks are properly managed,” he said.

“We look forward to continuing this constructive partnership and ensuring the project brings lasting, positive benefits.”

GBE-N development director Kenny Douglas said the organisation was committed to working closely with the council.

He said: “Since Wylfa was announced as our primary development site, I have seen first-hand the passion to maximise the benefits of this project for the people of Anglesey.

“It is our responsibility to deliver on that potential.”