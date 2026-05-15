New partnership aims to give Welsh diaspora the chance to speak Cymraeg

Stephen Price

Members of the global Welsh diaspora are being encouraged to reconnect with the Welsh language thanks to a new partnership between the global community and a home-grown language learning platform.

GlobalWelsh, the leading global community connecting Welsh people, professionals and friends of Wales around the world, has announced a strategic partnership with SaySomethingin (SSi), the innovative language learning platform known for its high-intensity, conversation-focused approach.

As part of the partnership, SaySomethingin is now the official Language Partner to GlobalWelsh. The aim is to offer accessible, effective tools to GlobalWelsh members and the wider Welsh diaspora to learn and speak Welsh, helping to strengthen cultural identity, professional connections and international opportunities for the Welsh community.

Using its distinctive methodology, GlobalWelsh members will also be able to learn other languages including German, Italian and Portuguese through SSi.

GlobalWelsh CIC is building a vibrant global network that fosters meaningful connections, knowledge sharing, mentoring, trade and investment to support a more prosperous Wales. With members across dozens of countries, it celebrates Welsh talent and creates pathways for collaboration.

SaySomethingin was originally developed with a deep focus on the Welsh language (as SaySomethinginWelsh), and uses a distinctive, research-based methodology that prioritises speaking and listening from the very first day.

Its app-based “Tutor in your Pocket” approach delivers intensive, short training sessions designed to build long-term memory and real conversational confidence quickly, without a heavy emphasis on grammar rules or reading and writing. The platform now supports several languages, and has helped thousands of learners to speak more naturally and fluently.

Walter May, Chief Executive of GlobalWelsh, said: “We are delighted to formalise our partnership with SaySomethingin. Language is at the heart of Welsh identity and culture.

“By partnering with SSi, we are giving our global community practical, proven tools to reconnect with the Welsh language or discover it, whether in Wales, across the UK, or anywhere in the world.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to enrich lives through stronger connections and shared opportunities.”

Aran Jones, Chief Executive of SaySomethingin, added: “We have watched GlobalWelsh build something truly special, a genuine Welsh network reaching across 69 countries.

“Our approach is rooted in a love of the Welsh language, and there is something wonderful about helping people on the other side of the world find their way back to the language.

“We are delighted to be the official Language Partner, and to support GlobalWelsh members in gaining the confidence to speak Welsh and other languages.”

The partnership builds on a relationship that has already developed between the two organisations, including a previous business membership and offers for members. GlobalWelsh members will benefit from exclusive access, promotions, and tailored resources from SaySomethingin to support their language learning journeys.

The announcement demonstrates both organisations’ commitment to promoting the Welsh language and engaging with the diaspora, ensuring that Welsh identity remains vivid and accessible for future generations

Learn more about the Welsh language course and others, and take a free taster course at SaySomethingin.