Nation.Cymru Staff

A new partnership between three engineering organisations in south Wales is set to help train the next generation of skilled workers, with plans to combine robotic welding technology and advanced inspection techniques.

The collaboration between research and engineering facility TWI Wales, mechanical engineering and structural steel fabrication company JES Group, and The Skills Academy aims to strengthen Port Talbot’s engineering future.

During a National Engineering Day visit to JES and The Skills Academy, TWI representatives Nathan Hartley and Rory Lipington brought a collaborative welding robot, a cobot, to showcase technology shaping modern manufacturing.

TWI also provided all 16 JES apprentices with complimentary Welding Institute memberships for the duration of their apprenticeships, giving them access to professional information and career support.

The organisations are now developing a distinctive training programme, bringing together robotic welding and non-destructive testing (NDT), with potential applications across industrial sectors.

Combining the skills needed to produce high-quality welds with the expertise to inspect and verify them, the programme aims to connect hands-on competence with cutting-edge technology.

The Skills Academy holds certified-organisation status under TWI Certification Ltd’s Certification Scheme for Welder Training Organisations.

Since November 2024, it has supported more than 250 trainees, delivered over 1,250 courses and completed 600 welder qualifications. Four instructors and a senior technician support courses running concurrently and consecutively.

The collaboration comes at what the organisations described as ‘an important moment’ for the area, as Tata Steel UK invests in electric arc furnace steelmaking as part of Port Talbot’s transition towards greener steel production.

JES and The Skills Academy “recognise and support the importance” of the transition, with the partnership contributing to the wider skills base needed for industrial renewal.