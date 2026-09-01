New partnership brings extra train services for Welsh running events

Nation.Cymru Staff

Extra train services will run for two of Wales’ biggest mass participation events as part of a new partnership aimed at encouraging more people to travel by public transport.

Transport for Wales and the Run 4 Wales Group are joining forces, bringing together R4W events in south Wales and Always Aim High Events (AAHE) in north Wales.

The partnership intends to create new opportunities for participants and spectators to travel by train to mass participation events in Wales.

The collaboration will launch at the Kidney Wales CDF 10K, and will continue across R4W Group events throughout 2027, with special offers, competitions and giveaways planned for participants and supporters.

By combining the reach of R4W with Transport for Wales’ network, the organisations say their partnership will make it easier for people to travel by public transport, and make sustainable travel part of their running and active lifestyles.

This will be particularly significant for the Kidney Wales CDF 10K and Cardiff Half Marathon, where Transport for Wales will provide additional train services to help more participants and spectators travel to the events by public transport.

Matt Newman, Chief Executive of the R4W Group, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Transport for Wales and there is such a natural fit between our organisations. We’re focused on creating healthier communities through participation in sport, while TfW is helping connect communities right across the country.

“Making it easier for people to travel sustainably to our events is an important part of that shared ambition. Whether it’s catching the train on race day, heading somewhere new for a training run or exploring Wales as part of an active break, we want to encourage people to see public transport as part of their journey.

“The additional services being provided for the Kidney Wales CDF 10K and Cardiff Half Marathon will be a great example of what this partnership can achieve, helping more people travel to some of Wales’ biggest sporting events without needing to rely on the car.”

The partnership will also support the R4W Group’s wider sustainability ambitions, encouraging participants to consider how they travel to events and helping to reduce the environmental impact associated with mass participation sport.

Rhys Russell, Partnerships Marketing Manager at Transport for Wales, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the Run 4 Wales Group to help connect communities across Wales through events that inspire thousands of people to get active each year.

“By making it easier to travel sustainably and providing extra services at key events, we’re helping more people get to the start line, support friends and family on race day and enjoy some of Wales’ biggest events.

“We’re looking forward to building a long-term partnership that supports healthier lifestyles, stronger communities and a more sustainable Wales.”

The partnership will begin with the Kidney Wales CDF 10K on Sunday 6 September, with further activations, offers and giveaways to be announced throughout the 2026 and 2027 event season.

For more information and to find out how to travel to upcoming R4w Group events by public transport, participants can visit the event websites and follow Run 4 Wales and Transport for Wales on social media.

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