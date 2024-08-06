New partnership to promote Welsh in the workplace launched

The Welsh Language Commissioner and the National Centre for Learning Welsh have announced a new partnership aimed at increasing Welsh skills in the workplace at the National Eisteddfod today.

The Commissioner’s Cynnig Cymraeg (Welsh Offer) scheme gives any company or charity that doesn’t come under the Welsh Language Standards the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to the language by developing specific plans.

Over 120 have already been approved, and they include the Welsh Rugby Union, Principality Building Society and supermarkets Aldi and Lidl.

Important step

From today (6 August) onwards, recipients of the Cynnig Cymraeg will also be allowed to join the National Centre for Learning Welsh’s Work Welsh scheme.

The scheme aims to increase Welsh skills in workplaces, by tailoring a programme of relevant training.

The programme involves running an audit of employee’s Welsh skills, and the Centre then puts together a package of suitable Welsh learning training – from taster courses and self-study courses, to intensive courses and confidence building courses.

According to Efa Gruffudd Jones, Welsh Language Commissioner, this is a further important step in aiming to increase the use of Welsh,

“The Cynnig Cymraeg scheme has been extremely successful in giving organisations the opportunity to highlight their commitment to the language but we need to consider what more we can do to support them.

“Increasing the use of Welsh in workplaces is a priority for us, and this partnership with the Centre allows us to offer specific courses, tailored to workplaces, and are fully funded.

“The Welsh Language and Education (Wales) Bill was published recently which will aim to increase the Welsh skills of our young people in our schools.

“But there is also a need to ensure that there are opportunities for them to use Welsh when entering the world of work.

“The hope is that this plan will help with that and I’m really looking forward to seeing it develop and come to fruition in the months and years ahead.”

Rapid growth

2,000 employers have already benefited from the Centre’s Work Welsh scheme, with dedicated programmes created for the healthcare and sport fields, among other sectors.

Dona Lewis, Chief Executive of the National Welsh Learning Centre, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Welsh Language Commissioner to reinforce the Cynnig Cymraeg and extend the Work Welsh scheme to new audiences.

“Work Welsh has grown rapidly, with a varied offering of sector-specific provision that supports workforces to access learning programmes and raise confidence as part of their day-to-day work.

“Estyn has recently praised the scheme, and the way the Centre is working with its partners to attract new audiences to the Welsh language.

“This latest development is an example of the strategic collaboration which characterises the Centre’s work, as we plan linguistically to increase the use of Welsh in different contexts.”

The Welsh Rugby Union was awarded the Cynnig Cymraeg a year ago and joined the Centre’s Work Welsh scheme around the same time.

That has been advantageous according to Geraint John, Community Director of the Welsh Rugby Union. He shared: “Considering and promoting the Welsh language is a daily commitment to an organisation at the heart of our nation.

“Since receiving the Cynnig Cymraeg, just over a year ago, we have set about improving our provision and services and welcomed any new opportunities to promote the language.

“We have also been working closely with the National Centre for Learning Welsh’s Work Welsh scheme to provide a range of training for our staff.

“This new partnership is to be welcomed and I would encourage any organisation that accepts the Cynnig Cymraeg to take advantage of the support.”

