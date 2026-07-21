New passport scheme launched for long-distance walking trail

Nation.Cymru Staff

Walkers exploring the Heart of Wales Line Trail can now collect stamps along the route under a new passport scheme designed to support local businesses.

A ‘Trail Passport’, which was unveiled on the Transport for Wales stand during the Royal Welsh Show, is now available to walkers taking on the 141-mile trail, which follows the Heart of Wales Line from Craven Arms to Llanelli.

The passport has been developed and is managed by the Friends of the Heart of Wales Line Trail, with support from the Community Rail Network, Heart of Wales Line Community Rail Partnership (CRP) and Transport for Wales.

Designed to be used whether walkers complete the route in one journey or over several visits, the passport allows individuals to collect stamps from participating businesses that serve as official Stamping Stops to drive footfall into rural communities along the route.

Walkers who collect ten or more stamps can apply for a free trail gift and certificate as a memento of their journey on the trail.

The Heart of Wales Line Trail launched in 2019, linking stations along the scenic rural railway line and making it possible to travel the route in manageable sections using public transport.

The trail was created to encourage sustainable travel while bringing economic benefits to communities along the line, and proceeds from the Trail Passport will fund its ongoing maintenance and development.

Lisa Denison, Chair of the Friends of the Heart of Wales Line Trail, said: “The ‘Friends’ of the trail are very excited about the launch of the trail passport and grateful to our funders and partners who have helped to bring it to fruition.

“As well as benefitting walkers and local businesses, it also provides the charity with a sustainable income, which in turn will help us to maintain the trail for future walkers.”

Owen Griffkin, Community Rail Development Officer for the Heart of Wales Line Community Rail Partnership, added: “We are delighted to support this brilliant idea to encourage more people to use the Heart of Wales Line Trail.

“Getting outdoors in our lush countryside is one of the best ways to improve mental and physical wellbeing and now people can record and be rewarded for their walks.

“I also love how this project will connect the many people using the trail with wonderful, local businesses that are vital to our rural communities.”

Rhiannon-Jane Raftery, Community Rail Development Coordinator (Wales and Borders) for the Community Rail Network, said: “This project is an excellent example of how CRPs can drive social and economic development.

“By connecting rail users and walkers to local businesses, ensures awareness of the variety of independent artisans and traders available to visit and spend locally within these very rural areas.”

The Heart of Wales Line Trail Passport can be purchased online and has no expiry date, allowing walkers to collect stamps over months or even years as they explore different sections of the route.

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