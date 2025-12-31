New passport with King’s coat of arms and UK landscapes in use

The first batch of new British passports featuring the King’s coat of arms and natural landscapes are now in use – with a Welsh coastal location among the four new designs.

Some 300 passports of the newly designed travel document are in circulation, bearing “His Majesty’s emblem” on the front and pages inside depicting nature spots from across the four nations – Ben Nevis, the Lake District, Three Cliffs Bay and the Giant’s Causeway.

The Home Office said the new passport, which is the first re-design since 2020, also has advanced anti-forgery technology, making it the “most secure passport ever produced”.

Migration and citizenship minister Mike Tapp said: “I’m proud to see our new British passports in circulation.

“Featuring His Majesty’s Coat of Arms and landscapes from all four nations, they celebrate our heritage while delivering enhanced security.

“They are also the most secure British passports ever produced, helping us protect our borders and deliver outstanding public service.”

The first modern-style British passport was produced in 1915 while its first security measure of a watermark was not added until 1972.

Since then “dozens” of extra security features have been added including complex patterns hard to copy and some details only visible in UV light.

The latest passport includes new holographic and almost transparent security additions to make them harder to replicate.

The Home Office said existing passports with Queen Elizabeth II’s coat of arms remain valid until their expiry date.