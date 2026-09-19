New pay and conditions deal for Evri workers

Alan Jones, Press Association Industrial Correspondent

Delivery firm Evri has announced a two-year pay deal and other benefits including more holidays for thousands of its employees.

The company said it had reached a “landmark agreement” with the GMB that the union is recommending to its members for acceptance, delivering improved earnings and enhanced benefits for thousands of self-employed couriers across the UK.

The deal includes a guaranteed minimum equivalent hourly rate of £15 nationally and £15.80 in London for eligible couriers, as well as improved holiday benefits for eligible Evri Plus couriers of an additional three to six days.

There will also be one-off payments linked to the agreement of up to £1,250.

Evri said the two-year deal represented a significant multi-million-pound investment in courier pay, benefits and protections, and provides the longest period of certainty ever agreed for self-employed couriers at the company.

The agreement comes as Evri prepares to recruit a further 7,000 self-employed couriers across the UK ahead of peak trading and to support the continued growth of its parcel network.

An Evri spokesperson said: “This agreement reflects a shared commitment to protecting and improving courier earnings while delivering greater certainty through the first two-year deal in our history.

“We are proud to have reached a deal that delivers increased earnings opportunities, enhanced benefits, and strengthened earnings protections.

“Community couriers play a vital role in our success, and we believe this offer represents a fair, competitive and sustainable package that recognises their contribution while supporting the continued growth of our business.

“Most importantly, it reflects our commitment to continue listening to couriers and strengthening trust as we work together to create a stronger and more sustainable future.”

Nicola Savage, national officer of the GMB, said: “We have secured a strong and significant deal that not only provides earnings well above the national minimum wage equivalent but also protects existing earnings and creates opportunities for future growth.

“This agreement it an important milestone and shows what can be achieved through meaningful dialogue and collective bargaining.

“There is always more work to do, but we believe this agreement delivers genuine improvements for members and reflects our shared commitment to building a fairer, stronger, and more secure future for Evri couriers.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.