New People’s Party of Wales is affiliated to Corbyn’s Your Party

Martin Shipton

Former Cynon Valley Labour MP Beth Winter has confirmed that the new left wing party she has registered with her as the leader is intended to affiliate with Your Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana.

There was confusion this week when it emerged that Ms Winter had registered with the Electoral Commission an entity called People’s Party of Wales, with a commitment to standing candidates in Wales.

There was speculation as to whether or not it was connected with Your Party UK, which has been beset with internal wrangling and threats of legal action.

A new joint statement from Ms Winter and ex-PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “As co-convenors of Your Party in Wales, we need to correct some misleading information in the Press today regarding the registration of People’s Party Wales / Plaid Y Wewrin.

There is strong consensus and a shared commitment among YP members in Wales to building a grassroots community-based politics that offers a democratic socialist alternative to the prevailing neo-liberal capitalist system.

“We remain committed to working with Your Party UK to achieve this aim.

“This is a different kind of politics – outward-facing and community-orientated and rooted in grassroots movements that reflect our needs and demands here in Wales. We have all signed up to a new kind of politics rooted in our communities and one where autonomy and self-determination in the regions and nations is a given. We have continually stressed the urgency of organising Your Party in Wales, given the upcoming Senedd election in 2026.

“We have been honest about our frustration at the behaviour and actions at a Your Party UK level which have included a lack of consideration, cooperation and prioritisation of Wales. We have always been open and transparent throughout about what’s going on.

Senedd election

It continued:”“The upcoming Senedd election in May 2026 formed a key part of the discussions here in Wales. We submitted an application to register a party to the Electoral Commission on August 31 2025. Consideration of strategic options for the Senedd election 2026 formed part of the discussion during our inaugural all-Wales gathering in Merthyr Tydfil on October 23 and the consultation document presented to the gathering explicitly stated: ‘We are in the process of registering an affiliated political party for Wales under the name of People’s Party Wales / Plaid Y Werin. In the short term this is primarily to facilitate any potential Senedd campaign.

“At our interim YP steering group meeting this week, there was agreement to undertake a consultation process with members and local groups regarding the Senedd election, with a range of options from standing in all constituencies to targeted seats to standing no candidates.

“This process is currently under way. We remain totally committed to the need to break with established politics that no longer works for the people of Wales. We want to develop a politics that is for the people, with the people of Wales, and we are determined to take that forward to be an example for the rest of the UK.”

Later on November 21st it emerged that the party had been deregistered on the Electoral commission website, just two days after it was first registered.