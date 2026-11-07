New phase of canal clearance work due to begin

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A second phase of work to clear and maintain a historic canal is due to begin early in the new year.

Questions about maintenance of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal through Torfaen were raised at the council’s November meeting.

Work carried out in October, south of Star Street and north of Llandowlais Street in Cwmbran, had been promoted in a social media video by the council’s ruling Labour group.

Reform UK councillor David Thomas, who has asked about maintenance of the canal at several council meetings, said the work “looked great” but he wasn’t aware of any maintenance further south towards the boundary with Newport.

The Llantarnam councillor said: “A carefully framed video might show the council in a good light, but residents can walk beyond the camera shot and see the condition of the rest for themselves.”

He also said it is “easy” for members of the council cabinet to describe the more than 200-year-old waterway “as our treasured canal” but said: “Looking after it requires more than a promotional video.”

Two Locks Labour councillor Colette Thomas, who also appeared in the Torfaen Labour Party video, had also asked for an update on canal maintenance and when work to the boundary with Newport would be carried out.

Labour member for Pontnewydd, Stuart Ashley, asked if the council would put in place ongoing funding for maintenance and dredging of the canal, with work over the past two years funded from a discretionary programme.

Cabinet member for regeneration Joanne Gauden, who answered all three questions, said the council is committed to addressing the remaining four sections of the canal within the authority’s boundary, which covers around two miles.

The canal is only navigable to Five Locks, in Pontnewydd, with the remainder of its southern sections interrupted by more modern development but Cllr Gauden said it is intended the work will improve water flow.

She said the council anticipates it will appoint contractors to undertake the second stage of the work in the next few weeks and said: “The successful contractor will be appointed and we expect the works to be carried out as soon as possible in the new year.”

On funding, Cllr Gauden acknowledged, “historic under investment” on southern sections, which along with reduced water flow contributing to a maintenance backlog, and said this was recognised by the cabinet which “supported investment in a catch-up programme”.

Annual budget

She said funding for maintenance had also previously been provided from the council’s environment budget but a dedicated annual budget has now been identified.

In response to Cllr David Thomas she said in the video she had stated work on the first phase had been completed and the council was close finalising the second phase. Cllr Gauden said she would be able to give a “firm date” for when work would start following completion of the tender process and “it is likely to be early in the new year”.

She said: “Timing is important to protect the balance of biodiversity and nesting wildlife. Invasive works can only be completed outside of bird nesting season.”

She the annual maintenance programme would build on the work of volunteer groups.

Freedom of Information request

Cllr David Thomas, who said he takes the canal “very seriously” asked if Cllr Gauden or an officer had written her replies and, if they had, would she provide him with correspondence “without me having to submit a Freedom of Information request”.

Cllr Gauden told him he was “more than welcome” to submit the request but said her response to his question was entirely written by herself: “To be honest the first response I deleted and wrote it all again to be much more professional and to fit in with the dignified setting of the chamber.”

The response to Cllr Ashley’s question was also written by the cabinet member while she said she had consulted with the council’s canal co-ordinator before writing her response to Cllr Colette Thomas’ question.

She told him: “But carry on and submit an FOI if you feel you haven’t got anything better to do.”

Cllr David Thomas responded: “Yeah I will.”

Council leader Anthony Hunt later objected to Cllr Thomas questioning who had written the response and the monitoring officer confirmed cabinet members are able to consult with officers.

Cllr Thomas said he had asked if the question was written “solely by officers”.