New pilot scheme aims to help residents cut energy bills

Mark Mansfield

Thousands of households in Wales have been chosen for a new pilot scheme aimed at helping residents make their homes warmer, healthier and cheaper to run.

The programme will focus on Fairwater, Splott and parts of neighbouring Adamsdown in Cardiff, with Cardiff Council and the Welsh Government working together to deliver the scheme.

The areas have a combined population of around 32,000 people and were selected because they include a wide mix of property types, income levels and community needs.

The council says this will allow the pilot to test an approach that could be used more widely across Cardiff and Wales if successful.

The scheme is expected to launch ahead of the colder winter months later this year.

It will offer residents independent advice and access to trusted and vetted installers, helping households make informed decisions about improvements such as insulation, heating upgrades and renewable energy.

The programme is designed to support a range of households, including people struggling with energy bills who may need grant support, as well as homeowners and landlords who are able to fund improvements themselves.

The council says the aim is to provide one clear and reliable route to improving home energy performance, with advice on financing options also available.

Cardiff Council Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Strategic Planning and Transport, Cllr Dan De’Ath, said the pilot was intended to help residents deal with the cost-of-living crisis while also supporting action on climate change.

He said: “This pilot is a key step in helping residents deal with the real pressures of the cost-of-living crisis while also taking action on the climate emergency.

“For many households, high energy bills and keeping their homes warm are a daily worry. By focusing on Adamsdown, Splott and Fairwater, we’re bringing practical, targeted support into communities where it can make a real difference.

“This scheme is about giving people access to trusted advice, high-quality improvements and, crucially, the opportunity to reduce their energy costs for the long term, creating warmer, healthier homes that are also cheaper to run.

“At the same time, it helps Cardiff move towards a greener future, showing that tackling climate change and supporting residents through the cost-of-living crisis can go hand in hand.”

The pilot forms part of Cardiff’s wider One Planet Cardiff ambitions, which aim to cut carbon emissions while supporting jobs in the city’s green economy.

It will also test whether an area-based model for home energy improvements could be rolled out more widely.

‘National mission’

Welsh Government Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, Siân Gwenllian, said: “This Welsh Government is committed to making the renewal of Welsh housing stock a national mission.

“I am delighted to partner with Cardiff Council to pilot an area-based approach, supporting entire neighbourhoods to upgrade their homes together and going further and faster to improve living standards, tackle fuel poverty, and reduce household carbon emissions.”

Further details on how residents can take part are expected to be shared in the coming months.