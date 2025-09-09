New plan aims to prevent 1,000 heart attacks and strokes in Wales

Thousands of lives could be saved by a new strategy which aims tackle cardiovascular disease (CVD) in Wales.

Public Health Wales has published a Cardiovascular Disease Prevention Plan, which sets out how earlier detection and treatment of risk factors could prevent more than 1,000 heart attacks and strokes over the next three years.

The strategy estimates that supporting up to 70,000 more people to control high blood pressure alone could avoid 419 heart attacks and 626 strokes, saving nearly £18 million for health and social care services.

CVD, which covers conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels, is the leading cause of death in Wales, responsible for 27% of fatalities each year.

Health inequalities

It also costs the NHS around £770 million annually and contributes heavily to health inequalities, with people in deprived areas more likely to suffer strokes and heart attacks.

Dr Amrita Jesurasa, Consultant in Public Health at Public Health Wales, said the plan puts individuals at the centre of care by addressing multiple risks together.

“If someone has high blood pressure, healthcare providers need to also manage cholesterol, diabetes risk, weight and smoking,” she said. “CVD costs the Welsh economy up to £1.6 billion a year in premature death, disability and long-term care. Prevention will save lives and reduce these costs.”

Modelling behind the plan suggests smaller steps could also make a significant difference. Supporting 17,000 people to manage blood pressure could prevent 102 heart attacks and 152 strokes. Alongside medication such as statins, lifestyle changes – including healthier diets, quitting smoking and increased exercise – are also recommended.

Health officials stress that up to 80% of early CVD deaths are preventable with the right interventions.

Detect risks

The new strategy also includes a focus on strengthening primary care services to detect risks earlier and target the most vulnerable communities.

Dr Jonathan Goodfellow, National Clinical Lead for the Wales Cardiovascular Disease Network, said: “Wales faces a significant health challenge, particularly in our most deprived areas. A stronger focus on prevention is urgently needed to improve quality of life and reduce pressures on the NHS.”

The plan has been developed in collaboration with NHS Wales and third-sector partners. Public Health Wales says its success could reduce inequalities while improving long-term health outcomes for people across the country.

For more information on CVD go to:

NHS: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/cardiovascular-disease/

The British Heart foundation: https://www.bhf.org.uk/informationsupport/conditions/cardiovascular-disease

Diabetes UK: https://www.diabetes.org.uk/about-diabetes/looking-after-diabetes/complications/cardiovascular-disease