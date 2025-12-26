New plan to break barriers for disabled people in Wales

The Welsh Government recently published its Disabled People’s Rights Plan, a ten-year commitment to making sure disabled people can participate fully and equally in every part of life in Wales.

Shaped from the outset by people with lived experience and expertise through the work of the Disability Rights Taskforce, co-chaired by Professor Debbie Foster of Cardiff Business School, the plan responds to challenges faced by disabled people in daily life.

It sets out practical actions and long-term goals to tackle barriers across employment, transport, education, healthcare, housing, independent living, digital access, and public services.

Co-chair of the Disability Rights Taskforce Professor Debbie Foster, based at Cardiff Business School, said: “This Plan is the culmination of five years work. It began in 2020 with the groundbreaking ‘Locked-Out’ report, which I authored and co-produced with disabled people during the pandemic.

“Its hard-hitting recommendations prompted the Welsh Government to respond by establishing a Disability Rights Taskforce. This novel initiative put disabled people’s voices and lived experience at the centre of the policy debate.

“As Taskforce co-chair, nominated by disabled people, I am extremely proud of what we collectively achieved and thank everyone who participated. The Plan takes this foundational work forward over the next 10 years and I look forward to continuing to play a part in this.

“What disabled people in Wales now need is a public cross-party declaration of their commitment to this Plan and the resources needed to implement it.”