New plans aim to improve walking and cycling network

Nation.Cymru staff

Residents are being asked to help shape plans to expand and improve routes for walking, wheeling and cycling.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has launched a public consultation on its draft Active Travel Network Map, which sets out existing routes as well as those proposed for the future.

The updated map is intended to help create a more connected network across the county borough, making it easier for people to make everyday journeys without relying on a car.

It will replace the previous Active Travel Network Map approved by Welsh Ministers in December 2021 and will also be used to help identify priorities for future investment.

Under the Active Travel (Wales) Act 2013, councils are required to regularly review their network maps and demonstrate how they are improving provision for people walking, cycling and using wheelchairs or mobility aids.

Active travel covers journeys made by walking, wheeling or cycling, either for the entire journey or in combination with public transport.

Encouraging more people to use those forms of transport rather than private cars is also an aim of the Welsh Government’s Llwybr Newydd transport strategy.

Caerphilly council said feedback from residents would help determine how the network develops and improve the quality, connectivity and accessibility of routes.

People taking part in the consultation can examine the draft network map online before completing a survey through the council’s Caerphilly Conversation consultation website.

A series of face-to-face consultation events will also be held at venues across the county borough, giving residents an opportunity to examine the proposals, ask questions and provide feedback.

An online engagement event is also planned for people unable to attend in person.

Details of the dates, times and locations of the consultation events are available through the council’s consultation webpage.

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