New plans approved to prevent damage from invasive plants and wildlife

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Councillors have approved new plans outlining how to prevent invasive plants and wildlife from damaging roads, buildings, and ecosystems in local area.

Bridgend council’s new Invasive Non-Native Policy outlines how it intends to deal with invasive species in the future, including plants such as Japanese Knotweed and Himalayan Balsam which are both fast growing known and overwhelm native plants.

The policy was approved at a cabinet meeting held in October, where members heard how dealing with non-native species cost around £1.7 billion across the United Kingdom each year.

They also heard how the village of Caerau in Bridgend was considered to be a UK hot-spot for Japanese knotweed after the species was said to have been introduced as an ornamental plant for a local garden in the past.

Plans within the document to control the spread of such plants, as well as certain types of invasive wildlife will now be implemented under the watch of a newly appointed invasive species officer, allowing the authority to take a more pro-active approach to the highest areas of risk.

A council spokesperson said: “With an Invasive Species officer in post to oversee the implementation of the policy, the council intends to work closely with neighbouring local authorities to control and prevent the spread of invasive species across southern Wales.

“Under the policy, a list of invasive species which present a risk to the environment or to local levels of biodiversity will be established and maintained, and each will receive an individual action plan outlining how the council intends to deal with it.

“With preferred control methods continuing to include a mix of chemical and mechanical treatments, a new procedure will be introduced for managing fresh reports of invasive species, and enforcement action will be taken when they encroach onto council-managed land through fly-tipping or neglect.”

Speaking at the meeting officers also suggested treating high risk areas of Japanese knotweed to members, at a cost estimated to be worth around £110,000 per year.

However, council leader John Spanswick said decisions on this would be subject to future budget growth bids with further discussions also suggested on the treatment of weeds across the whole authority.

