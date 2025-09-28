New plans for town square revamp

Richard Youle, local democracy reporter

Trees, shrubs, pergolas and benches feature in the latest plans to revamp a west Wales’ town square.

Paths with different types of paving would also take shape in the area off Jackson’s Lane in Carmarthen, if Carmarthenshire Council’s proposals are given planning approval.

The informal square, bordered by Jackson’s Lane and Chapel Street and linking to King Street, currently has two areas of lawn, seating areas and three trees. Plans to revamp it have come and gone.

The new project, called Gerddi Llydaw, seeks to create a welcoming landscaped space benefiting businesses during day and night-time hours, a design and access statement submitted on behalf of the council said.

Support

The document said the plan has gained support from businesses, councillors and a town centre regeneration forum.

It added: “The scale of intervention is sensitive to the site’s intimate character, ensuring that any new elements, such as the pergola, lighting, or bollards, are of appropriate scale and do not dominate the space.”

The proposed lighting is described as subtle and low-level and a plan to maintain the site, subject to agreement by the council, would run for a minimum of give years. The existing trees would be retained and have bird and bat boxes attached.

Lighting

A council ecologist has recommended that details of external lighting are assessed and approved by the authority as a condition of any planning permission.

A business owner, Kristin Ridley, has recommend that overhead lighting is included to help deter anti-social behaviour. In an email to the planning department she also felt information about the proposed pergolas and how restaurants could use them was lacking, and that the proposed planting was “very high maintenance”.

Previous plans to revamp the square, including a new building and large screen, were approved by the council’s planning committee eight years ago despite objections from a group which were worried about loss of green space.

Cllr Alun Lenny, who represents Carmarthen Town North and South, said he believed the latest proposals reflected what most people would like to see and improved the link between what he described as the new town and old town.

He said: “It retains much of the greenery and ensures a pleasant place to stop and sit.”