New plans unveiled for ‘innovative’ revamp of canal centre

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

A new cafe, visitor information centre and museum are included in plans for an “innovative” revamp of Fourteen Locks Canal Centre in Newport.

The city council has applied for planning permission for a “vibrant” and “high-quality” new visitor centre at the attraction in Rogerstone.

The site is of historic importance on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, and is a popular destination for walkers, cyclists and nature lovers.

If the council’s proposals are approved, the current visitor centre will be demolished to make way for the “new and improved” replacement.

Overhaul

Planning agent Kathryn Williams, of KEW Planning, said the new site will be a single-storey building, finished in timber “to blend the building into the natural surroundings”.

The overhaul could mean two fewer parking spaces than the current 45, but the amount of accessible and EV-charging bays will remain the same.

There would also be space for more bike storage at the new centre.

Heritage assets

According to the agent’s planning statement, there would be “no negative impact” on the site’s heritage assets, including the 14 canal locks which are classed as a scheduled monument.

According to a design statement by AHR Bristol, users of the site were consulted on the proposed redevelopment in 2024, by way of comment forms available in the current visitor centre.

The results were “generally in favour of the proposal, with many positives”.

Centre staff were also consulted on security matters, leading to the inclusion in the proposals of measures such as bollards and CCTV.

If approved, the new visitor centre will retain the site’s current staff levels and opening hours.

The application is currently out for public consultation until Friday May 9, and can be viewed on the planning section of the Newport City Council website, using reference 25/0248.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

