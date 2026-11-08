New plans unveiled for recently restored landmark

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A historic Grade II-listed attraction in north Wales, recently restored after years of deterioration, could be given new information panels to help visitors discover its history.

First opened in 1932, The Colonnade in Llandudno has benefitted from extensive repairs, including structural reinforcement, restoration of the iron balustrades, drainage improvements, and installation of new lighting and seating.

The renovation, made possible with Welsh Government and UK Government funding in 2025, addressed significant deterioration, which had left the structure unsafe and at risk without urgent intervention.

Now the attraction could be made more visitor-friendly with a new interpretation panel and heritage information signs – if it gets planning permission.

Conwy County Council has applied to its own planning department seeking Listed Building Consent, with planning officers recommending that councillors inform heritage guardians Cadw that the authority is minded to grant.

The new plans include an A1-sized portrait interpretation panel at the southern end, along with two smaller History Point panels at the northern and southern ends.

The History Point panels would feature QR codes allowing visitors to access digital information about the history of the structure.

The site is described as “a prominent historic structure within the Llandudno Town Centre and Seafront Conservation Area” within Happy Valley’s Registered Historic Park and Garden, near both Llandudno Pier and The Grand Hotel.

The Colonnade runs along the hill between the junctions of Happy Valley Road and Happy Valley Walk Road on Alex Monro Road, offering visitors an elevated place to sit and enjoy the coastal views.

The site was re-opened with a celebration event this year after extensive regeneration works.

Information in support of the application reads: “Happy Valley quickly became a natural draw for visitors as Llandudno developed into a resort. After Lord Mostyn gave the Valley to the town in 1887 to mark Queen Victoria’s Jubilee, gardens were laid out together with miniature golf courses, lawns, and an open-air theatre.

“The idea for The Colonnade came from George A. Humphreys, an agent for Mostyn Estates. There was no shelter in Happy Valley, so with funding available from the government to alleviate mass unemployment and utilising quarried stone left over from road improvements, this was the perfect opportunity to create a covered walkway from the pier to Happy Valley.”

The plans will be discussed at Conwy County Council’s planning committee meeting at the authority’s Coed Pella HQ on Wednesday 11 November.