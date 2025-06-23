New pocket guide released for hikers taking on Welsh peaks this summer

A new hillwalking pocket guide has been released for hikers looking to take on Wales’ highest peaks this summer.

The Welsh One Hundred Challenge is the brainchild of experienced hiker Dafydd Andrews and focuses on climbing the 100 highest summits in Wales.

The hillwalking adventure is similar to the Munros in Scotland which involves 69 challenging routes across 139 of the iconic 3000ft+ mountains.

Illustrations

Packed with vibrant illustrations and practical tips, the compact, full-colour guide is the ideal companion for completing the Welsh One Hundred Challenge.

Included are route directions, basic maps, photos and co-ordinates, walking times, translations and pronunciations.

There is also a journal and log at the back to record walks.

Author Dafydd Andrews said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Y Lolfa invited me to provide a new edition of my book which first appeared a quarter of a century ago.

“A number of features have changed over the years, and this gave me the opportunity to thoroughly update the route descriptions.

“Also, the new volume is compact and attractive, and I’m really pleased with its appearance and grateful to Y Lolfa for their careful work on it.”

‘Brilliant’

Garmon Gruffudd from printing and publish company – Y Lolfa – hopes the challenge will get people to explore some of Wales’s less obvious peaks.

He said: “I think it’s a brilliant idea. Walkers tend to flock to the same old peaks and this challenge will entice hikers to avoid the crowds and explore the mountain scenery in other parts of Wales.

“The challenge is within the reach of casual walkers as well as the committed peak-baggers. I’m sure Dafydd’s book will get people off their couches to explore some of Wales’s breathtaking views this summer.”

Dafydd Andrews has been an enthusiastic hillwalker from an early age and has walked extensively in many countries and has completed the Munros as well as many other walking and climbing challenges.

He has contributed to articles on mountaineering to various publications and currently lives in Oswestry.

The Welsh One Hundred Challenge: Walks to the 100 highest Summits in Wales is published by Y Lolfa priced at £9.99.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

