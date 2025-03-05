New podcast series tells the story of Holocaust survivors and refugees who made Wales their home

A new podcast series, created by Aberystwyth University and the Jewish History Association, will bring the stories of Holocaust survivors and refugees who made Wales their home to secondary school pupils.

The series of podcasts, aimed at older pupils as well as the general public, feature accounts of those who fled from Nazi tyranny to build better lives for themselves and their families.

They also detail how refugees who settled in Wales after the Second World War have contributed to Welsh life – culturally, economically and politically.

The podcasts have been produced as part of Holocaust Resources Wales, a project that produces high-quality bilingual teaching resources for use in schools in Wales.

Sanctuary

The project uses local stories of refugees who found sanctuary in Wales to tell the history of the Holocaust through photographs, oral histories, videos, and primary documents.

Holocaust Resources Wales is a collaboration between the Centre for the Movement of People at Aberystwyth University and the Jewish History Association of Wales.

It is funded by The Association of Jewish Refugees.

Professor Andrea Hammel from the Centre for the Movement of People at Aberystwyth University said: “The Holocaust was one of the defining moments of the twentieth century and its effects were felt across the world – including in Wales.

“Through this new series of four podcasts, everyone will be able to learn more about the experiences and will be able to hear the voices of refugees who sought sanctuary in Wales after fleeing National Socialism, learn about the perilous journeys they took, and how they adapted to life in Wales.

“They will also hear the unique stories of Welsh soldiers who were among the first to witness the horror of the Nazi camps when they were liberated at the end of the Second World War. For many, podcasts are becoming more and more important as a source of information.”

Oral history

Klavdija Erzen, Education Project Manager at the Jewish History Association of Wales said: “These podcasts are an additional tool to enable those in secondary education to learn from resources that are locally relevant to Wales and fit with the principles of the Curriculum for Wales.”

The stories used in the podcasts were recorded as part of oral history interviews taken by the Centre for the Movement of People at Aberystwyth University, the Jewish History Association of Wales, and Imperial War Museums.

Holocaust Resources Wales can be accessed online on People’s Collection Wales and on Hwb – the digital platform for learning and teaching in Wales.

The new 20-minute podcasts are available free on Spotify.

