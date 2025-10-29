New policy could give council employees right to grieve after miscarriage

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A council’s cabinet members will likely grant one week of special leave for council employees affected by miscarriage.

At a cabinet meeting at Conwy Council’s Coed Pella HQ on Tuesday, councillors will consider a new policy for miscarriage bereavement leave.

Currently, council employees affected by miscarriage up to 24 weeks must take time off as sick leave, which the report describes as “not appropriate”.

Right to grieve

The new policy is set to be introduced in anticipation of an amendment to the Employment Rights Bill, which will introduce bereavement leave for families who experience pregnancy loss prior to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Effectively the new policy will acknowledge employees’ legal right to grieve.

If introduced, the new policy would cover “the individual who experiences the miscarriage”, their partner, intended adoptive parents, and both the surrogate and intended parents in surrogacy arrangements.

The report states: “Conwy County Borough Council proposes to offer one week of paid leave to employees who experiences a miscarriage, their partner, intended adoptive parents, and both the surrogate and intended parents in surrogacy arrangement, regardless of length of service.

“At present, employees requiring time off following a miscarriage typically rely on sick leave provisions.

“This policy acknowledges the significant emotional and physical impact of miscarriage and aims to provide compassionate and meaningful support to employees during a deeply challenging time.”

Termination

The policy applies to both ectopic pregnancy – which means a pregnancy that implants outside the uterus – and molar pregnancy – a rare condition in which abnormal tissue develops inside the uterus instead of an embryo.

Early embryo loss, chemical pregnancy, and termination for medical reasons are all also considered miscarriages within the proposed policy – if they occur before 24 weeks.

According to the cabinet report, if the baby sadly passes away after 24 weeks, the council’s maternity policy instead applies.