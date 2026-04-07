New poll shows most people would support a cleaner, greener Wales

A majority of people in Wales support measures to create a cleaner, greener and fairer country, according to new polling commissioned by Friends of the Earth Cymru.

The survey, conducted by YouGov, found strong backing across all age groups and political affiliations for policies aimed at improving the environment while delivering direct benefits to communities.

Six in ten Welsh adults (60%) said they are very or fairly worried about climate change and its impact on their lives. Concern rises significantly among younger people, with 78% of those aged 16 to 29 expressing worry.

Respondents identified extreme weather such as flooding and heatwaves, food insecurity, and wider economic impacts including poverty and employment as their top concerns.

Support for renewable energy was particularly strong. The poll found that 83% of people in Wales have a favourable view of solar power, while 72% support offshore wind and 65% onshore wind. By contrast, more than half of respondents viewed coal (58%) and fracking (54%) unfavourably.

Policies that combine environmental benefits with cost savings and improvements to daily life also attracted high levels of support. More than eight in ten (81%) backed increased funding to make homes more energy efficient, while 75% supported enabling communities to generate their own renewable energy.

Other proposals also drew majority support, including creating a fund for toy libraries (66%) and introducing free bus travel for all Welsh residents (59%). Support for free bus travel was highest among younger people, at 76% of those aged 16 to 29.

The poll also highlighted regional differences in transport access, with people in mid and west Wales reporting greater difficulty using public transport compared to those in Cardiff and surrounding areas.

Concerns about pollution were also widespread. Nearly three-quarters (72%) said they were worried about water pollution, while strong majorities backed action to address environmental damage. This included 89% supporting stronger regulation to clean up polluted water, 80% backing more funding to restore contaminated land, and 79% supporting a new plan to tackle microplastics. Two-thirds (67%) supported new targets to reduce air pollution.

When asked what a healthy environment means to them, one respondent said:

“A healthy environment means clean air, clean water, and safe, unpolluted natural spaces where plants, animals, and people can live and thrive. It also includes sustainable practices like reducing waste, protecting wildlife, and using renewable energy.”

‘Good sense’

Responding to the findings, Haf Elgar, director of Friends of the Earth Cymru, said: “Taking action to tackle the climate and nature crises isn’t just good for the planet – it makes good sense for people and communities as well.

“We are pleased to see such a high level of support for policies such as home energy efficiency, cleaning polluted land and water, and communities generating their own renewable energy, from across the political spectrum.

“This Senedd election is a golden opportunity to give people and nature a better life and future – and we urge all parties to adopt these policies.”

The sample size for the poll was 1,092 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 12th – 19th March 2026. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all adults in Wales (aged 16+).