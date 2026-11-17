Stephen Price

As the UK Government consults on ending CO2 pig slaughter, polling finds 86% of Welsh consumers who purchase pork products would be willing to pay more for a more humane alternative

New polling, commissioned by Compassion in World Farming and carried out by Savanta, has found that the vast majority, (79%) of the Welsh public find using CO2 to slaughter pigs unacceptable. Of those who purchase pork products, 86% would be willing to pay £0.03 more per kg of pig meat (equivalent to around £0.01 more for a pack of 6 sausages) for a more humane alternative to be used. Nationwide, 78% of the UK public find using CO2 to slaughter pigs unacceptable, and 86% would be willing to pay more.

Higher welfare alternatives, such as improved electrical stunning or argon gas stunning, already exist. Argon has been recommended by the Government’s Animal Welfare Committee as the best practical alternative to CO₂ slaughter in existing slaughterhouses. Figures within Defra’s consultation impact assessment show that the cost of phasing out CO₂ is likely to be far lower to the consumer – just £0.01 per sausage – and therefore the level of public support is likely to be higher still.

CO₂ is currently used for 90% of pigs slaughtered in the UK, causing extreme suffering to 9.7 million pigs every year. Pigs are lowered in a chamber filled with high concentrations of carbon dioxide gas which causes them to gasp for breath, panic, and try to escape as it feels like the gas is burning their airways. This horrific suffering can last up to one minute.

Scientific reports dating back to 1996 have consistently shown that this slaughter method causes severe welfare problems, and reports from the Government’s own [Farm] Animal Welfare Committee dating back as far as 2003 have called for it to be phased out. However, this practice is often hidden from the general public, with 78% of those polled in Wales responding that they did not know this slaughter method causes pain in pigs’ eyes, noses and throats. When the public is presented with more information, the polling shows that the vast majority find the practice unacceptable.

On 26 October 2026 the UK Government launched a consultation on phasing out carbon dioxide stunning of pigs. Defra’s preferred policy option is to ban the slaughter method after a three year transition period.

Anthony Field, Head of Compassion in World Farming UK, said: “The UK Government’s consultation on phasing out this slaughter method is extremely welcome. When slaughtered with CO2, pigs gasp for breath in agony as it feels as if the gas burns their airways. 9.7 million UK pigs are forced to endure this terrifying death every year – a practice that is strongly opposed by the public.

Scientific reports have, for decades, also recommended that the method is banned. With more humane alternatives already existing, 79% of people in Wales see this slaughter method as unacceptable. 86% of those who buy pork in Wales are prepared to put their money where their mouth is and pay more for a more humane alternative.

“The Government’s consultation impact assessment points out the cost of transition away from an outdated poor welfare system will be negligible and our research shows that the vast majority of the public are willing to pay the minor cost to improve the welfare. We believe the consultation should now quickly pave the way for long-overdue steps to improve pig welfare and end this slaughter method for good. With strong support from the British public, there is now no time to lose.”

Compassion Patron and TV doctor, Amir Khan who warmly supports our campaign added: “Now I’m a doctor. I’ve spent my career trying to reduce suffering. That’s why I’m so pleased to see this issue finally, finally being addressed.

“We have a real opportunity to end a practice that causes awful suffering for millions of pigs each year. The consultation is now open, and I’d encourage anybody who cares about animals to make their voice heard.”

Given that the suffering caused by CO₂ slaughter is immense, suitable alternatives are available, and expert recommendations to end its use have been published for over 20 years. Compassion in World Farming is calling on the UK Government to end the use of cruel carbon dioxide pig slaughter in less than three years, saying that under no circumstances should the ban be delayed for longer than that.