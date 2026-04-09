New pollution reporting signs rolled out to help protect rivers in Welsh county

People walking near rivers in the Vale of Glamorgan will now find new signs designed to make it quicker and easier to report suspected pollution.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has expanded its network of pollution reporting‑ signs, placing a further eight at key bridges and river access points across the area.

The move builds on last year’s trial, which tested whether clear, location specific‑ information could help the public report issues faster and more accurately.

Over the last five years, NRW has seen a rise in the number of pollution incidents being reported. While this reflects growing public awareness and concern for river health, NRW officers say many cases, particularly in more rural areas, still go unreported or are difficult to locate when called in.

The new signs aim to change that by giving people the essential details they need at their fingertips: the 24‑hour incident hotline and the exact grid reference for the spot they’re standing in.

This year, eight additional signs have been placed at:

River Thaw – Cowbridge and Llanblethian

River Cadoxton – Dinas Powys and Barry

Sully Brook – Cosmeston

Aberthin River – Aberthin

East Brook – two signs in Dinas Powys

Alex Grainger, Environment Officer for NRW, said:

“We can’t be at every river 24 hours a day, so incident response relies heavily on people reporting what they see, and reporting it as quickly as possible.

“These signs give people confidence that they’re calling the right number and giving the right details. The more accurate the information, the better our chances of finding the pollution, tracking the source, limiting the impact and collecting evidence for any enforcement we may need to take.”

NRW hopes the continued rollout will not only support its incident response but also help build a stronger sense of shared responsibility for protecting local waterways.

Anyone who spots signs of pollution – such as unusual smells, discolouration, dead fish or oily residues – should contact NRW immediately via its 24‑hour incident hotline: 03000 65 3000 or report online at www.naturalresources.wales/reportit.