New Pothole Pro arrives in Welsh county

Nation Cymru staff

The first Pothole Pro machine has arrived in a Welsh county, marking an important milestone in the council’s wider investment in highway maintenance.

The specialist machine forms part of Powys County Council’s £2.5 million investment in highways maintenance and will help highways teams deliver more effective, longer-lasting pothole repairs across Powys’ 5,500km road network.

The Pothole Pro helps prepare damaged road surfaces before repairs are carried out. By cutting, cropping and cleaning defects more effectively, it helps crews complete stronger and more durable repairs while making more efficient use of resources.

The machine has now arrived in Powys and highways crews are currently receiving specialist training to ensure it can be used safely and effectively before entering service. Two further machines are expected to join the fleet once they have been manufactured and delivered.

Cllr Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council, said: “Our residents rightly expect to see improvements to the county’s roads and this investment is helping us deliver exactly that.

“The arrival of the first Pothole Pro demonstrates how we are combining investment in modern technology with the expertise of our highways teams to support stronger, longer-lasting repairs across Powys.

“I’d also like to thank Gary Bowen of WW Bowen Ltd for arranging the initial demonstration of the technology, which helped officers and members see first-hand the benefits it could bring to our communities.”

Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader of Powys County Council, said: “This is another positive step forward in our investment in local infrastructure.

“Alongside training our staff, we are investing in modern equipment that will help our highways teams work more efficiently and effectively, supporting better outcomes for residents over the long term.”

Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “Maintaining and improving our roads remains a priority for the council.

“The Pothole Pro will provide our highways teams with an additional tool to help deliver more durable repairs and make the most of the investment we are making in the highway network.

“This investment supports our ambition for a Stronger, Fairer and Greener Powys by helping us improve local infrastructure and keep communities connected.”

The Pothole Pro will not repair potholes on its own and will not solve every road condition issue immediately, according to the council.

Instead, it will support highways teams as part of a wider maintenance programme that includes resurfacing, drainage improvements and structural repairs.

Once training has been completed, the machine will begin operating across the county as part of planned highways maintenance activities.

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