New president appointed as Welsh chefs set sights on Culinary Olympics

Nation.Cymru Staff

An experienced Welsh chef has been appointed president of the Culinary Association of Wales as the organisation sets its sights on returning to international competition at the 2028 Culinary Olympics.

Colin Gray, owner of Capital Cuisine Catering Services Limited, based in Bedwas, Caerphilly, has been vice president of the association since 2015 and will succeed Arwyn Watkins, OBE.

He is a former vice captain and an original member of Culinary Team Wales, mentor and chairman of judges for the National and Junior Chefs of Wales competitions.

Colin thanked members for their support, saying he was honoured to be elected president and would do his utmost to build on the legacy of the past decade.

“I must say a massive thank you to Arwyn and his wife Vicky who have worked wonders to lead the association to where it is today,” he told the CAW’s general meeting at Cambrian Training Company’s headquarters in Welshpool.

He also praised CAW’s sponsors, giving a special mention to Castell Howell Foods for agreeing to host the National and Junior Chef of Wales finals for the second time during the company’s annual Food Trade Show at the International Convention Centre Wales in January.

Arwyn will continue as a director,, while Vicky retains the role of office manager to support the CAW succession plan and forward programme of ambassadorial activity showcasing Wales on the world stage.

As the CAW embarks on its next chapter, it will be reaching out to business partners to join the journey to the Culinary Olympics in Stuttgart in 2028.

Professionalisation

In his report, Arwyn said he was proud to have achieved most of the objectives he had set himself at the start of his presidency, including professionalising the CAW.

Key milestones included hosting the Worldchefs European Congress in Wales in 2017 and the 41st Worldchefs Congress & Expo at the ICC Wales in May 2026, attracting nearly 1,000 delegates from 70 countries worldwide.

“It was truly a Team Wales effort and what you all delivered was well received by the Worldchefs community,” he said as he thanked current and past voluntary directors and his wife for their support during his presidency.

His biggest regrets were losing core funding support from the Welsh Government following Brexit and the loss of King Charles III as patron when he became monarch.

He said he hopes the new president will re-establish a culinary squad to represent Wales in international competitions, with a goal of entering a team in the Culinary Olympics in 2028. However, more than £60,000 needs to be raised to achieve this ambition.

In the meantime, Wales has been invited to send a team of three chefs to compete at the Shanghai International Cup in November 2027.

“It’s important that the CAW builds on the legacy of the past 10 years and the priority moving forward has to be the re-establishment of a culinary squad and raising the necessary funds,” he added. “Funders back success and success is critical, normally measured by the level of award.”

The CAW’s new education and skills lead is Andrew Addis-Fuller, a hospitality training officer with Cambrian Training Company who succeeds colleague Chris Bason.

Michael Bates, executive head chef at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, continues his role as external events lead, including catering for the annual St David’s Day reception at No. 10, Downing Street.

Nominations received for Culinary Team Wales manager will be considered at the new CAW board’s first meeting.