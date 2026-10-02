New programme aims to speed up electricity connections for Welsh industry

Nation.Cymru staff

A new trial will test whether batteries can free up space on the grid for industrial plants in parts of Wales, helping them get electricity connections sooner.

National Grid Electricity Distribution, Net Zero Industry Wales and Celtic Freeport will work together to make better use of existing network capacity while longer-term infrastructure is developed.

The first project will explore whether batteries could help balance electricity supply and demand, allowing more industrial customers and energy projects to connect to the grid.

The programme was announced at the EmpowerCymru conference in Cardiff, attended by more than 170 people from industry, government and the energy sector.

It follows discussions with more than 30 industrial organisations about how to shorten waits for grid connections and make better use of the existing network.

Ben Burggraaf, chief executive of Net Zero Industry Wales, said: “The programme announced with National Grid Electricity Distribution and Celtic Freeport is a great example of that in practice – public and private sector organisations working collectively to address a challenge that is holding back industrial growth and investment.”

Net Zero Industry Wales is an independent body that helps Welsh industries reduce their carbon emissions. Its annual conference, now in its third year, brought together businesses, investors, government and infrastructure providers.

Mr Burggraaf said: “There is a significant opportunity for Wales to establish itself as a leading clean energy transition hub while remaining a cornerstone of the UK industrial base, but success will be measured not by the number of plans we create or visions we share, but by the tangible impact we deliver on the ground.”

Speakers included Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy Minister Adam Price, Future Generations Commissioner for Wales Derek Walker and Laura Lotinga, director of corporate affairs at the National Energy System Operator.

Mr Price said: “There are significant investment opportunities associated with energy and industrial transition and EmpowerCymru highlights the scale of ambition that exists across Wales.

“We are committed to working with Net Zero Industry Wales, and all other partners to create the conditions for sustainable industrial growth and to turn opportunities into lasting economic success that directly aligns with our productivity mission and retains value for Wales.”

Celtic Freeport

Projects featured at the conference included Future Port Talbot, Celtic Freeport, the Holyhead Hydrogen Hub, the HyLine Gogledd and HyLine Cymru projects, and developments around the Milford Haven Waterway.

The programme also covered the Marine Energy Test Area, the MaresConnect interconnector and Green GEN Cymru’s grid developments.

Five emerging projects presented to a panel of industry and investment experts in a session designed to help them find support and funding.

They included the Centre for Energy Equality’s Social Virtual Power Plant, Hydrostar Europe’s Hydrostar, Davant Commodities’ Waste2Worth CarbonCraft, Modular Clinton Global’s VERIF-EYE Cymru and HyComplate.

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