New programme seeks Wales’ brightest young writers

A new national programme which will see a cohort of young Welsh writers discover their unique writing voice and become part of a dynamic creative community has been announced.

Young writers between 16 and 18 years are being invited to apply for the National Writing Squad programme for 2026-2027 by Literature Wales.

An age range often overlooked, with author visits and creative writing initiatives generally offered to primary children and younger learners, the programme will work towards filling this gap in the provision for young people.

The bilingual initiative offers an opportunity for emerging talent to develop their writing skills and build confidence by working closely with published authors and creative mentors, participating in exclusive workshops, residencies and literary events, and sharing their work with peers and industry professionals.

The project builds on the success of grassroots Writing Squads, facilitated and supported by Literature Wales.

Leusa Llewelyn, Artistic Director of Literature Wales said: “The Writing Squads model is tried and tested. For over twenty years, groups of talented children and young people have taken part in local development programmes, learning from some of the nation’s finest writers.

“Many former Squad members have gone on to become published authors and award winners, filling our bookshelves and now offering creative writing workshops of their own.

“We’re excited to expand the reach of the Writing Squads with this new national edition, and we’re delighted that the School of English, Communication and Philosophy at Cardiff University is partnering with us to support the delivery of this new programme, helping some of Wales’ next literary stars pen their future.”

Writer Francesca Reece was a member of the Denbighshire Writing Squad in her teenage years. Her novel, Glass Houses (Tinder Press) was shortlisted for Wales Book of the Year 2025, and in October 2025 it was announced that her third novel has been acquired by Serpent’s Tail and will be published in spring 2027.

Francesca said: “I’m so thrilled to see the launch of a national Writing Squad.

“Being a part of the squad in the early 2000s altered the course of my life. It was so wonderful to be part of a community of young people who were passionate about literature and writing, and I still use some of the advice and tricks that I learnt at the workshops today.

“Above all, it was so important for me to have met the writers that we worked with, to have had my work taken seriously, and to see that writing as a career – as well as a compulsion – was something tangible and possible.”

In addition to expanding upon the achievements of local Writing Squads, the new programme draws inspiration from Literature Wales’ flagship writer development programme, Representing Wales, which has been creating a successful pipeline of emerging Welsh talent since 2021.

Representing Wales has done this by offering a cohort of writers an intense 12-month training programme which includes masterclasses, mentoring, workshops and talks.

Whilst the National Writing Squad will provide an opportunity for young writers to develop their craft, grassroots Writing Squads continue to be an important part of the provision for young writers.

Literature Wales will continue to guide libraries, arts centres, schools and other communities to set up their own local or county-based Squads. Those interested should contact Literature Wales, or keep an eye on their website for new information, guidance and resources.

This programme is supported by Arts & Business Cymru’s Culture Step Programme and delivered in partnership with Cardiff University’s School of English, Communication and Philosophy.

The young writers will be selected by Literature Wales following an open application process between 4 November and 15 December 2025. Information about the application process and the programme itself is available on the Literature Wales website here.