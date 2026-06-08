New project launched to protect marine wildlife ahead of tidal energy turbine deployment

Mark Mansfield

A new environmental project aimed at ensuring the safe rollout of tidal energy turbines off the coast of Ynys Môn has been launched as one of Europe’s largest marine renewable energy schemes moves closer to operation.

The initiative, known as Tanfor, has been unveiled by social enterprise Menter Môn on World Ocean Day and will support the deployment of turbines within the Morlais tidal energy zone off Ynys Cybi.

The project builds on research carried out under the Marine Characterisation Research Project (MCRP), which has focused on understanding and protecting marine wildlife in the area while enabling the growth of renewable energy generation.

Working with scientists and industry experts, Tanfor is developing a detailed Environmental Monitoring and Mitigation Plan designed to safeguard seabirds, dolphins, seals and other marine species as the Morlais scheme progresses.

Among the innovations already developed through the research programme are miniature solar-powered tracking devices fitted to seabirds and what is believed to be the first dolphin encounter identified using artificial intelligence through a combination of marine monitoring technologies.

Sarah Livett, project lead for Tanfor, said the launch marked an important milestone for the project.

“The launch of Tanfor marks the next phase of our work to safeguard seabirds and marine mammals as we move closer to the deployment of turbines at Morlais,” she said.

“We are proud of what we have achieved so far, including many world-firsts, made possible by our team of industry experts, academics and business partners.”

She added that the project’s findings would be made publicly available through the Crown Estate’s Marine Data Exchange, allowing other tidal energy developments around the world to benefit from the research.

Morlais and Tanfor form part of Menter Môn’s wider energy portfolio.

Menter Môn managing director Dafydd Gruffydd said the project was helping to establish Ynys Môn and north Wales as leaders in marine energy innovation.

“We are putting Ynys Môn and north Wales on the map with the technology and methodologies that we are using,” he said.

“It’s important to us that we provide these opportunities locally, creating quality and specialist jobs, and making the most of the world-class academic research facilities at Bangor University.”

Deployed

The first tidal energy devices are expected to be deployed within the Morlais zone from 2027.

Located across a 35-square-kilometre area of seabed off the west coast of Ynys Môn, Morlais is the largest consented tidal energy scheme in Europe. Once fully operational it is expected to generate up to 240MW of low-carbon electricity, enough to make a significant contribution to Wales’ renewable energy ambitions.

The Crown Estate designated the area as the West Anglesey Demonstration Zone for tidal energy in 2014.