New proposals for pub and campsite with its own railway station

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a pub and campsite that doubles as the terminus for the town’s railway have been amended, with proposals to reduce caravan spaces and retain ten shepherd huts.

The Whistle Inn, in Blaenavon, has suggested plans to reduce the number of touring caravans it can accommodate and use the space for shepherd huts instead.

The application also covers the retention and widening of the access road and caravan plots and retaining its playground and the two-metre-tall wire mesh fencing surrounding it.

Applicants, Paul and Nat Garratt, who took over the near 200-year-old pub at the end of March 2022, have since submitted an amended application which clarifies they are seeking permission to retain 10 shepherd huts already on site.

The shepherd huts were previously described as “proposed” while the original application also asked to re a single glamping pod, which was already on site before the couple took over.

The site is also the terminus for Blaenavon Heritage railway, with the steam railway running for 3.5 miles to the World Heritage site.

A statement submitted with the application explained: “The applicant believes there is demand for such facilities, as Blaenavon receives approximately 235,000 visitors annually due to attractions including the Iron Works, Big Pit and Heritage Railway.”

Torfaen Borough Council’s planning department is considering the plans with comments on the changes to be submitted by Wednesday, August 26.