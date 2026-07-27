New protein drink aims to tackle malnutrition in older people

Mark Mansfield

Scientists at Aberystwyth University are helping to develop a new high-protein drink designed to improve nutrition and help older people stay healthier for longer.

The research is focused on creating nutrient-rich protein powders that could provide a natural alternative to conventional protein supplements, with the aim of tackling malnutrition and supporting healthy ageing.

Around one in 10 people aged over 65 are malnourished or at risk of malnutrition, affecting more than one million older people across the UK.

The drinks will combine plant-based and dairy proteins with vitamins, minerals and other natural ingredients chosen to help maintain muscle strength, support brain health and improve overall wellbeing.

Designed to appeal to older consumers, the powders will be available in familiar coffee and cocoa flavours.

The project is a partnership between Aberystwyth University and Welsh research and development company Ymchwil Tetrim Research.

Researchers are using an artificial digestive system to test how well the powders break down during digestion and how much protein the body is able to absorb before the recipes are finalised.

Dr Thomas Wilson, who leads Aberystwyth University’s Protein Quality Assessment Unit, said the technology allows researchers to closely replicate the human digestive process.

He said: “We use a system that mimics the digestive process, allowing us to see how proteins are broken down and how well nutrients can be absorbed. That means we can assess how effective different ingredients are without the need for human testing at this stage.”

Lead researcher Dr Pilar Martinez Martin said the aim was to produce a drink that was both nutritious and enjoyable.

She said: “This project brings together science, sustainability and taste. Our goal is to create a product that not only tastes great but also delivers real health benefits, especially for older adults who often struggle to meet their nutritional needs.

“Using advanced nutritional science, we’re making sure every drink supports long-term health in a natural and sustainable way.”

The powders will include ingredients such as hemp seed, lion’s mane mushroom and cocoa, with protein coming from both plant and dairy sources, including hemp, whey and casein.

More accessible

Mari Arthur, a director of Ymchwil Tetrim Research, said the project aimed to make healthy nutrition easier and more accessible for older people.

She said: “We’re not just developing a product – we’re looking at new ways of delivering nutrition that are accessible, enjoyable and effective.”

Many of the key ingredients, including hemp and lion’s mane mushrooms, will be sourced from Welsh producers as part of the project’s focus on sustainability and supporting local agriculture.

The Functional Ageing Nutrition Beverage Innovation (FANBI) project is funded through Innovate UK’s Launchpad programme.

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