New public square planned as part of major city transport scheme

Nation.Cymru staff

A new public square featuring trees, seating and event space could be created under plans to transform a key city centre route and improve walking, cycling and public transport links.

Cardiff Council’s cabinet will consider proposals to begin the procurement process for the first phase of the Cardiff to Newport Sustainable Transport Corridor, which includes the creation of a new public square on Kingsway, next week

The scheme would see Kingsway transformed into a tree-lined boulevard with wider pavements, new cycle routes, step-free crossings and landscaped public space designed to prioritise pedestrians over traffic.

Council leaders say the proposals would create a stronger link between Cardiff city centre and the civic centre, while providing a new space capable of hosting markets, performances and community events.

A key element of the project would be the removal of the Kingsway subway, replacing it with street-level crossings intended to improve accessibility, visibility and safety for pedestrians.

The plans would also introduce rain gardens and sustainable drainage features, alongside increased tree planting aimed at improving air quality and helping cool the urban environment during periods of hot weather.

The new square is also expected to improve views of landmarks including City Hall and the National Museum, while providing new locations for historic statues currently located elsewhere in the area.

The Kingsway improvements form part of the first phase of a wider transport scheme stretching from Cardiff city centre to the city’s eastern boundary and ultimately towards Newport.

Phase 1a would deliver a new cycleway between the city centre and the West Grove junction, forming the first section of a route that will eventually extend to St Mellons and beyond. The route will replace the temporary “pop-up” cycleway currently in place and connect with existing cycling infrastructure across the city.

Bus journey times

The wider programme also includes measures designed to improve bus journey times and reliability while encouraging more people to walk, wheel or cycle.

Councillor Dan De’Ath, Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for climate change, strategic planning and transport, said the project would play an important role in encouraging more sustainable travel.

“The first phase of this scheme will be an important step towards significantly improving Kingsway and creating sustainable transport options from Cardiff to the eastern boundary of the city,” he said.

“We must build the infrastructure needed to make sustainable travel more attractive, including walking, cycling and public transport, to encourage people to leave their cars at home.”

Six phases

The overall Cardiff to Newport Sustainable Transport Corridor will be delivered in six phases.

If approved by cabinet on June 18, the tender process for Phase 1a is expected to begin later this summer, with construction scheduled to start in early 2027 and conclude by summer 2028.

Funding for the first phase will come from a combination of Regional Transport Fund grants, the Burns Grant Fund and Cardiff Council’s capital programme, while the Kingsway public realm works will be financed through the council’s parking reserve account.

The proposals will first be scrutinised by Cardiff Council’s Environmental Scrutiny Committee before being considered by cabinet later this month.