New public transport network will deliver upgrades and increased services

Amelia Jones

A major overhaul of public transport has begun delivering new services, upgraded stations and more frequent trains within its first six months.

Network North Wales has introduced new rail and bus services, timetable changes and station upgrades delivered across the region. The programme sets out a long-term plan for a more integrated, high-frequency public transport network.

To highlight early progress, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates travelled on a newly wrapped train on the renamed Wrexham to Liverpool line. The design features places along the route, chosen after consultation with passengers.

A new hourly bus service, the T51 between Rhyl and Wrexham, launched in September and is due to get a new double-deck fleet in the new year.

Rail infrastructure improvements have also been made, including new shelters along the Wrexham-Liverpool line and the refurbishment of Flint station by Network Rail.

The upcoming timetable change will double services on the Wrexham-Chester line to two trains an hour, with extra serviced on the Wrexham-Liverpool route, including an early train from Bidston and a later train from Wrexham.

Ken Skates said: “It’s great to be travelling along the Wrexham to Liverpool line, and then on to Chester today seeing what improvements have been made, and what is yet to come.

” With our £800m investment in new trains we are able to see an increase in services which is already being delivered in this December’s timetable change, and we’ll see further changes in May with a 50 per cent increase in services along the North Wales coast mainline.

“Next year we’ll also start to see the beginning of the rollout of Pay as You Go in the north east, which will make public transport even more convenient to use.

“A key part of Network North Wales is linking with the wider North West of England region and beyond, and today I will also meet with representatives from the region as we discuss how we can make further progress to benefit both our areas.”