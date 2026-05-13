New rail timetable set to ‘transform journeys across north Wales’

Passengers across north Wales and west Wales will benefit from an uplift in rail services as Transport for Wales (TfW) prepares to introduce a new timetable from Sunday 17 May.

This is a major rail timetable change for north Wales, bringing extra capacity and more services.

In west Wales, extra trains will operate over the summer months, including on holiday routes and on Sundays, supporting the local tourism economy.

Services on the North Wales Coast Line will increase by around 50%, supporting the growing demand for sustainable travel while strengthening connections between communities.

Passengers will benefit from a standard hourly pattern introduced on key routes north and west of Shrewsbury (excluding Wrexham and Bidston), making journey planning easier.

The changes will deliver a significant increase in train frequency and capacity between Chester and Llandudno Junction, one of the busiest sections of the Wales and Borders rail network.

Supporting this increase in services, Network Rail is installing new footbridges at Prestatyn and Pensarn, to replace high risk level crossings – providing a safe and step-free route across the railway.

The timetable change coincides with the introduction of pay as you go (PAYG) in North Wales on 18 May. The tap in tap out contactless payment method will cover 15 stations between Wrexham General and Bidston, offering a more flexible and convenient way to travel.

PAYG builds on its successful rollout in South East Wales and will make rail travel simpler and more accessible, ensuring customers always pay the best value fare.

Colin Lea, TfW Planning and Performance Director for Transport for Wales said: “We’re now just days away from delivering a major improvement to rail services as part of Network North Wales. The new timetable will bring more frequent trains and better connections for our customers in North and West Wales.

“These changes represent a significant step forward, with a simpler, more consistent timetable and increased capacity across some of our busiest routes. Alongside the introduction of pay as you go, we’re making it easier than ever for people to choose rail and travel sustainably.”

Safety remains a shared priority for Transport for Wales and Network Rail. Ahead of the North Wales Coast timetable uplift, Network Rail has delivered a series of level crossing safety improvements, including temporary closures and diversion routes at Sandy Lane and Beverley Drive, seasonal crossing stewards at Pen Uchaf and Ty Gwyn, new Miniature Stop Lights at Flint Marsh, and further upgrades at Stokyn Lodge and Fishpool Farm crossings.

With more frequent services operating across the network, customers and the public are reminded to take extra care at level crossings.

Nick Millington Network Rail route director said: “We’ve been working hard for 18 months to prepare the railway to deliver these additional services, which support more low carbon journeys, better connectivity for employment and tourism helping local economies grow.

“Safety remains our priority as we support these welcomed changes across North and West Wales. With more trains running, we’re asking everyone to stay alert, particularly at level crossings, and to take extra care when near the railway.

“By working together with Transport for Wales and our passengers, we can ensure the network remains safe and reliable for everyone”.

Customers are advised to check before they travel, as some calling patterns will change and trains may stop at different stations than before. This is especially important for anyone making connections with other train operators, who may also be adjusting their timetables.

For more information visit: https://tfw.wales/service-status/timetables