New recycling scheme in Cardiff criticised

Cardiff’s new recycling system has been criticised after data showed thousands of replacement caddies and sacks have been ordered in the last four months.

Cardiff Council has nearly completed the rollout of its sack-sort recycling system, three years after it was first introduced to some streets in the city.

The new method of recycling, which requires residents to separate their waste into different caddies and sacks instead of mixing it into one recycling bag, has proved successful in improving the quality of recyclable material so far.

However, it has also proved unpopular with some residents who complained about a lack of space for storing bags and caddies and the issue of bags blowing away once they have been emptied on collection day.

A written question posed to Cardiff Council by Conservative councillor, Calum Davies, found 16,139 requests for replacement sacks and caddies were made between November 11, 2024 and March 17, 2025.

Cardiff Council said one of the main reasons people ask for replacement or additional sacks is because they want to recycle more.

Cllr Davies, whose question was published during a full council meeting on Thursday, March 27, also asked for a breakdown of the reasons for replacement requests.

However, the council said in its answer that the reasons for requests could not be determined from its data set. It also said data prior to November 2024 was unavailable because it is using a new integrated bag ordering system.

Cllr Davies said: “Whilst the new segregated recycling regime has produced some positive results, it has also had a number of unintended consequences, which I have highlighted for the last three years.

“It is shocking to have over 16,000 requests for replacement bags and caddies in the space of just four months – and the true scale is hidden as records have only been in place since last autumn.

“Without keeping such records, we cannot know whether the replacements were needed due to them being stolen or blown away, or whether implementation was not up to scratch – whatever the reason, this was not an issue when we had the mixed recycling green bags, and the cost has to be picked up by council taxpayers.

“In addition to concerns about the effect this system is having on the cleanliness of residential streets and fly-tipping, it is becoming increasingly undeniable that the new system has caused more problems than it has solved.”

The figures on sack and caddy replacement requests published by the council are as follows:

Red sack – 6,887

Blue sack – 6,149

Glass caddy – 3,103

Cardiff Council data also showed the areas whichhad the highest replacement rate for sacks and caddies were Riverside, Canton, Pontprennau/Old St Mellons, Llanrumney and Llanishen.

However, it is noted in the data that these are areas which have recently been introduced to the new sack-sort recycling method.

The council added in its answer to Cllr Davies: “Missed delivery requests will be ordered through the same channel, so these numbers are heavily inflated and expected to reduce.”

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said: “One of the main reasons for requests for replacement or additional sacks is that residents want to recycle more.

“We do not limit the number of sacks or caddies a property can have, so households that recycle more than the average can request additional sacks to support their recycling efforts.

“The design of the bags ensure that they are sturdy, fit for purpose and are weighted so they don’t blow away in the wind.

“Also, switching from single-use plastics (green bags) to reusable sacks is significantly better for the environment and has saved the council £300,000 on green bags between November 2024 and March 2025 alone.

“This compares favourably with a £35,000 spend on additional or replacement sacks for the same period.

“The sack-sort scheme, now implemented citywide, has also greatly enhanced the quality of collected recycling.

“This improvement enables the council to sell recycling products at better prices on the open market and reduces the amount of contaminated recycling that must be disposed of as residual waste.

“We would like to thank all residents participating in the scheme. Together, we can maintain our status as one of the best recycling cities in the world if residents continue to recycle as much as possible using the services provided by the Council.”

