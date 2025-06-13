New Reform UK councillor signed off on plans to house asylum seekers before defecting

Emily Price

A Reform UK councillor who lambasted plans for migrant housing in Powys approved housing for asylum seekers before he defected to Nigel Farage’s party.

Powys council’s Reform UK group leader Cllr Iain McIntosh hit the headlines this week when he claimed he had been blocked from speaking against plans for the council to take part in a Home Office Asylum Dispersal Pilot scheme.

McIntosh – who was a Conservative councillor up until he defected to Reform in March – posted a video to social media saying local people could have to wait longer on the housing waiting list as a result of the pilot.

After the story broke, a well placed source got in touch with Nation.Cymru accusing McIntosh of being a “hypocrite” because he had “signed off on similar plans to house asylum seekers in Powys a few years ago”.

‘Nation of Sanctuary’

The insider handed us a report from 2021 when McIntosh was the cabinet member for housing, planning and economic development prior to his defection to Reform.

The document featured an agreement by McIntosh and the portfolio holder for adult social care and welsh language, Cllr Myfanwy Alexander, to take part in a Home Office scheme to house asylum seekers in six properties in Powys.

The paper made no mention of the nationalities of the asylum seekers.

The report signed off by both councillors stated the proposal: “…would demonstrate a clear commitment by the council to support the safety and wellbeing of people whose lives have been or are in danger.

“It would also constitute a meaningful contribution to the aims of the Welsh Government’s ‘Nation of Sanctuary’ Plan.”

The report warned the proposal could mean “less private sector rental properties for local communities” and that there could be “some risks to community cohesion, if there are objections to people moving to Powys from outside of the UK.”

However, McIntosh and Alexander concluded that the risks of this were low.

‘Different’

We asked McIntosh to comment on the report he had co-authored in 2021.

He says the proposals were “significantly different” to the ones being put forward by the council now.

The Reform councillor argued he only signed off plans for the six dwellings because he thought they would be used “for Afghan interpreters who had been working with UK military forces abroad, and faced a genuine threat to their lives if they remained in their own countries.”

He added that this detail was not included in the document because “it was considered a security risk.”

A Powys County Borough Council source told us that McIntosh had in fact signed off two reports in 2021 which recommended housing asylum seekers in the area.

They said: “Cllr McIntosh thinks the report you have sent him is to do with Afghan settlement, but it actually wasn’t.

“The first report in July 2021, which was a confidential report, was called the Afghan settlement and assistance programme.

“The report that came after, which was the November 2021 one that you sent him, was for straightforward asylum seeker accommodation.

“He may be very confused about the fact there were two separate reports with his name as the co-author – but he supported both plans.

“He may claim that he just supported one because of the military connection, but they are two separate reports so either his memory is defective or it’s very convenient – I suspect he may be trying to muddy the waters.”

McIntosh disputed this, saying both the Afghan settlement proposal and the report on housing asylum seekers in Powys related to the same six Afghan families.

But our Powys Council source told us this was not the case and that although the report talks about six properties for asylum seekers – in the end only one was provided.

They said: “There were definitely two papers and he may try to argue that one had a military connection – but the first report months earlier was clearly a resettlement program for Afghans and the second one was accommodation for asylum seekers in general.

“He has supported very similar work to what he is opposing now – in fact, the expression of interest now is to actually formalise and have a little bit more control.

“The fact of the matter is the councillor has changed his tune since he was a member of the Conservatives. ”

‘Same’

We put this to Cllr McIntosh – but he maintained that both reports related to the same six Afghan families.

The Reform councillor also disputed the extent of his involvement with the papers he had co-authored, saying, “the vast majority of portfolio holder involvement was through the cabinet member for adult social care and Welsh language, Cllr Myfanwy Alexander.”

Our council source said: “His portfolio at the time was economic development housing and planning – Myfanwy was adult social care and Welsh language.

“If you look at the report it was jointly in their name. But actually I would say looking at it, as it’s looking for local authority accommodation, it is obvious which portfolio would have the most interest in that.”

‘Inconsistency’

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, Cllr Matthew Dorrance said it was “important to address the apparent inconsistency in Iain McIntosh’s stance”.

He said: “The 2021 report, which he authored, clearly recommended supporting the Home Office in accommodating asylum seekers across Powys.

“This recommendation was made with an understanding of the potential challenges, including the impact on private sector rental properties and community cohesion.

“Criticising the housing of asylum seekers now, despite having previously supported it, raises questions about the consistency and reliability of his position.

“It is crucial for public officials to maintain a consistent and transparent approach to such significant issues, ensuring that their actions align with their stated commitments.

“Powys County Council remains dedicated to fostering a fair and inclusive community for all residents.

“We continue to balance our humanitarian responsibilities with the needs of our local communities, working collaboratively with all stakeholders to address any concerns and find solutions that serve the best interests of everyone involved.”

