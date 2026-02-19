New report by Public Health Wales highlights importance of social connections

Public Health Wales has published a new report examining loneliness, social isolation and social connection across the nation. The study draws on findings from the 2025 flagship report from the World Health Organization’s Commission (WHO) on Social Connection. The WHO’s work firmly established social disconnection as a global public health challenge, highlighting the profound impacts it can have on physical, mental and social wellbeing. The report brings the global perspective into the Welsh context, offering a comprehensive overview of the scale, risk factors and consequences of loneliness and social isolation in Wales and the opportunities for action.

New data paints a mixed picture, According to the National Survey for Wales, around 13% of people aged 16 and over report experiencing loneliness.

Findings from the Time to Talk Pubic Health panel also indicate that 13% are socially isolated, while a majority (71%) say they feel fairly or very connected with others.

While many people maintain strong social ties, a significant minority remain at risk of disconnection.

Connection is not a luxury