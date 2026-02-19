New report by Public Health Wales highlights importance of social connections
Public Health Wales has published a new report examining loneliness, social isolation and social connection across the nation.
The study draws on findings from the 2025 flagship report from the World Health Organization’s Commission (WHO) on Social Connection.
The WHO’s work firmly established social disconnection as a global public health challenge, highlighting the profound impacts it can have on physical, mental and social wellbeing.
The report brings the global perspective into the Welsh context, offering a comprehensive overview of the scale, risk factors and consequences of loneliness and social isolation in Wales and the opportunities for action.
New data paints a mixed picture, According to the National Survey for Wales, around 13% of people aged 16 and over report experiencing loneliness.
Findings from the Time to Talk Pubic Health panel also indicate that 13% are socially isolated, while a majority (71%) say they feel fairly or very connected with others.
While many people maintain strong social ties, a significant minority remain at risk of disconnection.
Connection is not a luxury
Sarah Wood, Policy and International Health, Public Health Wales, said : “Connection is not a luxury, it is a fundamental driver of health, resilience and community wellbeing.”
Wales had positioned itself at the forefront of efforts to address the issue, becoming one of the first countries to introduce a national strategy tackling loneliness and social isolation.
A wide range of initiatives are already in place across communities, aiming to strengthen social bonds and reduce isolation.
However, the report highlights this key challenge: while activity is widespread, evidence on what works remains limited.
Strengthening evaluation and building a clearer evidence base will be essential to ensure that interventions are effective and reach those most in need.
The health impacts of loneliness and social isolation are significant. Evidence suggests loneliness can increase the risk of all-cause mortality by around 14%, while social isolation raises that risk by approximately 32%.
Both are associated with a higher likelihood of developing conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, depression, anxiety and dementia.
Beyond health, loneliness is also linked to wider social and economic outcomes, including poorer educational attainment, unemployment and reduced income.
Negative impacts
Lead author Sara Wood, Policy and International Health, Public Health Wales said “Loneliness and social isolation have significant, negative impacts on individuals, communities and wider societies.
“Good social connections on the other hand, can improve individual and community health, and strengthen community resilience.”
Co-author Carys Dale, Policy and International Health, Public Health Wales said:“We often consider loneliness to be an older person’s issue, but anyone can be affected, including children and young adults.
“Supporting people across society to build stronger social connections is essential, not only to benefit health across people’s lives, but also to foster community well-being and resilience.”
The report concludes that strengthening social connection is vital for building a healthier, more resilient Wales. It calls for coordinated action across national and local partners, guided by evidence and informed by lived experiences of communities.
As Wales continues to lead internationally in recognising and responding to loneliness, the challenge now is to translate ambition in to change.
You can read the full report here.
