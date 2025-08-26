New report calls for more support to help next generation of farmers

The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) has launched a new report detailing the challenges facing the next generation of farmers, setting out nearly 40 specific recommendations for the UK and Welsh governments to offer support.

Launched at this year’s Meirionnydd Show in Tywyn, the union met with local politicians to highlight the report, ‘A Mandate for Future Farmers’.

Presenting copies of the report to Plaid Cymru politicians, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS and Liz Saville Roberts MP, officers from FUW outlined the key findings of the document, which stresses the importance of attracting and retaining young talent to safeguard food security, sustain rural economies, and ensure the continuity of vital rural skills.

Ageing workforce

The report places particular emphasis on the challenges stemming from an aging workforce, with the median age of the ‘key decision maker’ farmer in Wales being 61, and only 3% of ‘head of holding’ farmers under the age of 35.

The report also highlights the wider challenges facing young farmers and new entrants in Wales, citing prohibitive land prices, and insecure tenancies, as well as growing competition for land from natural capital investors, forestry, and lifestyle buyers.

Amongst the many recommendations within the report, are calls for the Welsh Government to make available more flexible funding, including quarterly Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) payments and loan options to ease financial burdens.

For the UK Government, it urges a reconsideration of proposed changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and the implementation of recommendations from the 2022 Rock Review to encourage longer, more secure tenancies.

Longer-term tenancies

The report also encourages the wider farming community to play its part by offering longer-term tenancies, share farming, or mentoring opportunities. It also highlights the importance of proactive succession planning and the continued support of organizations like Wales’ Young Farmers’ Clubs.

FUW Meirionnydd Chairman, Gwion Rowlands, said: This report is so important because it focuses on an issue so close to the heart of our communities here in Meirionnydd; how we ensure the next generation of farmers have a real chance to survive and thrive.

“Farming is crucial to the fabric of our rural communities, from our economy to employment, society, to the Welsh language. With next year’s Senedd election swiftly approaching, we hope politicians from all parties will see this document and its many recommendations as a blueprint for a resilient and thriving future for Welsh farming.”

‘Empower’

Teleri Fielden, FUW Policy Officer and author of the report added: “The future of Welsh agriculture, and indeed our ability to respond to wider challenges as a nation, hinges on our ability to support and empower the next generation.

“A Mandate for Future Farmers is a clear call to action for governments and the industry. We must remove the barriers, create genuine opportunities, and invest in the talent that will ensure our family farms continue to thrive for decades to come, providing food, managing biodiverse and climate resilient farms, and sustaining our rural communities.”

The full ‘Mandate for Future Farmers’ report can be found here.

