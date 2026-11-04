New report finds schools in Wales failing to meet legal obligation to teach religious education

Nation Cymru staff

Despite Religion, Values and Ethics (RVE) being a mandatory component of the Curriculum for Wales, a new Bangor University report has found some school learners are not receiving their legal entitlement.

Researchers discovered some schools allocated as little as 15–20 minutes a week or less to the subject, while two schools did not teach the subject at all, despite it being mandatory.

The report, Religion, Values and Ethics in Wales: A National Analysis of Secondary School Provision under the Curriculum for Wales (2026), is the most comprehensive study of RVE provision undertaken in Wales to date.

Drawing on a national Freedom of Information survey of all 195 secondary schools in Wales, the research is based on responses from 135 schools, representing almost 70% of the country’s secondary sector.

Researchers at Bangor University’s National Centre of Religious Education for Wales found what they described as a growing “two-tier system”, with GCSE and non-GCSE learners experiencing markedly different levels of provision.

They described a Year 10-11 “cliff-edge”, in which curriculum time and specialist teaching drop sharply after Year 9.

Authored by Professor Lucy Huskinson, Dr Joshua Andrews, Dr Gareth Evans-Jones and Ms Rachel Healand-Sloan, the study examines how schools are interpreting and implementing the new statutory RVE requirements introduced through the Curriculum for Wales.

While the findings highlight examples of innovative and highly effective practice, they also reveal substantial variation in how RVE is delivered.

In some schools, researchers found evidence of reduced curriculum time, fragmented delivery models, declining access to specialist teachers and, in a small number of cases, the apparent absence of dedicated RVE provision despite the subject’s mandatory status.

Dr Gareth Evans-Jones said: “This report highlights examples of outstanding practice across Wales, but it also raises important questions about consistency, equity and entitlement. The presence of RVE in schools is not the same as adequate provision: In some schools, the subject exists on paper but amounts to only minutes of teaching in reality.

“This is a pressing issue because we are living in an age of extreme polarisation in society. Learners need to develop the ability to think critically in order to grapple with the challenges of today. At a time when young people are navigating complex questions of identity, belief, ethics, misinformation and global uncertainty, access to high-quality Religion, Values and Ethics education matters more than ever.”

The report makes nine recommendations for policymakers, school leaders and educational stakeholders.

These include clearer national expectations regarding curriculum time, stronger protection for RVE in Years 10 and 11, improved curriculum mapping, enhanced professional learning opportunities and more robust monitoring of statutory provision.

Dr Joshua Andrews added: “The Curriculum for Wales has created important opportunities for innovation and creative curriculum design. Our findings suggest that the next phase of reform should focus on ensuring that flexibility does not come at the expense of consistency, progression or equity. Every learner in Wales should have meaningful access to high-quality RVE.”

The researchers hope the report will serve as a benchmark study for future discussions about curriculum entitlement, disciplinary integrity and educational equity in Wales.

The report argues that Wales faces a growing gap between what it terms ‘formal compliance’ and ‘substantive compliance’. While schools may be able to demonstrate that RVE is present somewhere within their curriculum structures, this does not necessarily mean that learners receive a coherent, progressive and intellectually rigorous programme of study.

Key concerns are highlighted in Years 10 and 11, where curriculum time often declines sharply and learner experiences increasingly diverge depending on whether they study GCSE Religious Studies.

The findings suggest that learners who do not pursue the qualification are more likely to encounter reduced teaching time, less specialist input and more fragmented provision.

Following recent PISA results, which have prompted renewed discussion about educational standards, curriculum implementation and learner outcomes in Wales, the researchers suggest that ensuring equitable access to high-quality RVE is not merely a matter of meeting statutory requirements. Rather, it forms part of the wider challenge of ensuring that all young people have access to the knowledge, critical thinking skills and ethical understanding needed to become informed and engaged citizens in a rapidly changing world.

The full report is available through the National Centre of Religious Education for Wales (NCREW) at Bangor University:

https://www.bangor.ac.uk/sah/ national-centre-of-religious- education-for-wales