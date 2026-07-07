New report reveals athletes’ concerns over climate change and the future of sport

Nation.Cymru staff

A new report identifies an urgent need for greater climate action across the sports industry, emphasising the critical role athletes can play in shaping a more sustainable future for sport.

A research briefing, Climate change in 2050: How athletes envisage the future of sport, from Cardiff University’s Centre for Climate Change and Social Transformations (CAST) has revealed how athletes envisage the future of sport in a changing climate.

Dr Briony Latter, Research Associate at CAST, said: “Sport occupies a unique place in society, and athletes have enormous potential to influence climate awareness and action. But athletes cannot carry this responsibility alone. Structural support and action from organisations is essential.”

“Sport plays an important role across societies globally, yet the industry is both increasingly impacted by climate change and contributing to rising carbon emissions. We wanted to explore how athletes envisage the future in this context.

“We have developed a briefing report that serves as a resource for athletes and the organisations that support them, including governing bodies, clubs, sponsors, networks, and other sports institutions.”

The researchers – in partnership with the sports sustainability charity Pledgeball – held future visioning workshops with current and former athletes and people working with athletes from across different countries and sports. They explored how athletes envisage their role and their sport in the future. This included imagining their sport and athletes in 2050 and discussing what would help enable climate action to achieve a positive future.

The athletes in the workshops represented a wide range of different sports, including swimming, basketball, football, Australian football, cycling, sailing, rugby, racewalking, triathlon, canoeing, trail running, ultra-marathon running, hockey, basketball, flag football, and skiing. They were based in the UK and internationally.

Participants discussed how extreme weather, including increased heat, was already changing their sports and would continue to do so in future. They anticipated major changes to travel, training and events as well as to health and the environments they train and compete in.

However, they also thought there would be more localised competition in future, reduced or more sustainable travel, and stronger connections between sport, wellbeing, and community. Many also believed climate awareness and sustainable behaviours would become increasingly normalised among athletes and sports organisations alike.

“We found that athletes face a range of barriers when trying to take action on climate change. This includes constraints over their own behaviours and limited power for some to influence high-level climate action in the sector,” added ”

Based on these future visioning workshops, the briefing outlines four key recommendations for sports organisations, sponsors, and governing bodies:

Remove barriers to athlete climate engagement – Athletes should be supported to speak and act on climate issues without fear of negative professional consequences. The report highlights that barriers vary depending on factors such as sport type, career stage, and level of influence.

Empower athletes to take action – The report calls for greater collaboration and connection between athletes across sports and countries to foster climate dialogue, learning, and collective action. Creating dedicated spaces for athletes to discuss climate concerns and solutions could help normalise engagement and strengthen collective influence.

Lead by example through structural change – Sports organisations are urged to take meaningful action to decarbonise the sector by addressing travel, competition structures, and operational practices. The report argues that visible organisational leadership on climate issues would create conditions that allow athletes to act more confidently and consistently.

Create space to reimagine the future of sport – Athletes expressed concern about how climate change will reshape sport by 2050, including changes to training conditions, competition schedules, travel patterns, and access to participation. Extreme heat, flooding, and severe weather were identified as growing risks across many sports.

The briefing recommends allowing athletes time and space to explore the future of their sports through long-term “visioning” exercises that include diverse voices from different sports, countries, and career stages.