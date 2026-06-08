New report sets out recommendations to ensure Welsh is respected in prisons

Nation Cymru staff

The Welsh Language Commissioner has published a report following an investigation which considered how His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service is implementing its Welsh language scheme.

Among the recommendations identified are strengthening staff awareness of the language and culture, developing a more effective system for identifying and recording language skills, and ensuring that prisoners are aware that they can communicate in Welsh with each other and with external contacts.

However, the report also notes that some positive developments have been put in place, following the Commissioner’s visit to Berwyn prison last November.

In addition, the service has responded positively to the inquiry’s recommendations, providing a strong foundation for further improvements.

Efa Gruffudd Jones, Welsh Language Commissioner, said: “Following a visit to Berwyn prison last year, where I had the opportunity to discuss Welsh language provision with staff and prisoners, it became clear that there were concerns regarding the implementation of His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service Welsh language scheme.

“Research by experts from Cardiff and Liverpool Universities also echoed these concerns, highlighting that the fundamental rights of Welsh speakers are not being sufficiently considered in prisons in Wales.

“As a result, I decided to undertake an investigation into the way in which the Welsh language is treated across the prison service, with the aim of ensuring that the commitments within its language scheme are implemented effectively and lead to meaningful improvements.”

Gruffudd Jones added: “Although the investigation identified significant concerns about the experiences of some prisoners in relation to the use of Welsh, it is important to emphasise that the available evidence is limited in scope and nature.

“As a result, it was not possible to reach a definitive conclusion that His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service had failed to comply with its Welsh language scheme based on the evidence considered.

“However, the investigation has highlighted clear areas where arrangements need to be strengthened, clarity improved, and confidence of Welsh-speaking prisoners in the practical delivery of provision increased. I have therefore set out specific recommendations, and my office will work with officials to ensure that these are implemented promptly.

“As an executive agency of the Crown, the prison service is not currently subject to the Welsh language standards, and my powers are limited as a result. This once again highlights the need to extend the scope of the Standards to include more organisations and sectors.

“I have made these calls consistently and will continue to press both the Welsh Government and the UK Government to act in this direction.”