New report shows how Gwynedd could transform tourism through a well-designed visitor levy

By implementing a visitor levy Gwynedd can strengthen its tourism sector, support its communities and protect its cultural heritage, according to a new report by Bangor University.

However, this will only happen if political leaders learn from global destinations where tourism is successfully leveraged to sustain local identity and prosperity, the report warns.

A Visitor Levy for Gwynedd highlights examples such as South Tyrol, where levy revenues and strong governance structures have helped protect the region’s cultural and linguistic heritage, notably within its Ladin speaking communities, while improving visitor experience and driving higher value tourism.

The authors argue that Gwynedd, with its own strong cultural identity and Welsh-speaking communities, could benefit from adopting similar principles of local empowerment, transparent governance, and strategic reinvestment.

The research draws on global practice, local stakeholder interviews, comparative economic data and a large survey of the willingness of visitors across Gwynedd to pay a levy.

Economist and co-author Dr Rhys ap Gwilym said: “The lesson from places like South Tyrol is clear: a visitor levy can work well when it is part of a wider system that reinvests in local culture, infrastructure and community wellbeing.

“Gwynedd has the same potential, but to realise it, governance reforms must go hand in hand with the levy itself.”

Co-author Dr Linda Osti, who has researched tourism governance across Europe, added: “Tourism is most successful where destinations take a long-term, strategic approach.

“Strong Destination Management Organisations, transparent use of levy revenues, and meaningful community involvement are the foundations of sustainable tourism. Gwynedd now has an opportunity to build exactly that.”

Mark Roberts, Managing Director of Roberts Group Ltd, welcomed the report’s balanced approach, and called for greater support for the sector.

He said: “The report highlights that Gwynedd’s tourism sector is underperforming economically and identifies the non-serviced accommodation sector as a defining structural feature of the local visitor economy.

“This sector, comprising holiday parks, caravan sites, camping and self-catering accommodation, accounts for the majority of staying visitors and a substantial proportion of tourism value in Gwynedd. It is therefore absolutely crucial that Cyngor Gwynedd recognises the need not only to protect this sector, but to actively transform and strengthen it.

“The weaknesses identified in the report are most visible in the severe lack of basic infrastructure across the county.

“Alongside this, there is a clear lack of coordinated destination marketing and public awareness. Gwynedd does not currently present itself as a coherent, high-quality destination with a strong identity or narrative. Individual businesses cannot address this in isolation.

“These are collective challenges that require properly resourced and accountable Destination Management Organisations (DMOs), as outlined in the report and demonstrated successfully in other regions.”

Key findings include:

International examples show that visitor levies succeed when paired with strong governance and transparent investment.

Gwynedd’s tourism sector is economically significant but currently underperforms due to fragmented structures, underinvestment and weak coordination.

Visitors show broad tolerance for a modest levy, though price sensitivity is notable in the camping and touring segments.

The nonserviced accommodation sector — holiday parks, caravans, camping and self-catering — is central to Gwynedd’s tourism economy and requires targeted investment to strengthen performance.

The report sets out practical recommendations including a layered governance model, ring‑fenced revenues, annual transparency reporting, local tourism cooperatives, and a formal post‑implementation review of the levy.

Dr ap Gwilym concluded: “This isn’t about introducing a tax. It’s about building a stronger, fairer, more resilient tourism sector for Gwynedd. With the right structures, the levy can play a transformative role.”

The full report is available to read here.