New report warns of ‘perfect storm’ for Wales unless climate action involves communities

Emily Price

Without urgent action to prepare for the worsening impacts of climate change, Wales risks being left dangerously exposed, a new report has warned.

The National Infrastructure Commission for Wales (NICW) has today (15 October) launched its latest report: A Perfect Storm — Is Wales doing enough to co-ordinate action and engage communities in adapting our infrastructure to a changing climate?

The report warns that Wales will face yet more devastating floods, record-breaking heatwaves and coastal erosion for decades to come, but that Welsh ministers could lead on climate resilience if communities, government and infrastructure providers act together.

The independent advisory body stated that while there is strong political focus on cutting emissions, there is far less emphasis on factors like ageing infrastructure, inconsistent planning, short-term funding cycles and weak co-ordination.

Future

The new report was led in partnership with the Community Council in Ceredigion, Fairbourne Partnership in Gwynedd, various community groups in Powys and a flagship pilot project in Grangetown, Cardiff – one of the country’s most ethnically diverse neighbourhoods.

Over seven months, NICW worked with the School of International Futures (SOIF), and local partners SEF Cymru, Green Soul, and Grange Pavilion Youth Forum to trial participatory futures methods.

Local residents of all ages and backgrounds engaged in creative, structured conversations about how infrastructure decisions made today will shape life for future generations.

NICW says the process showed that fairness, co-design, and inclusivity “must be central to adaptation planning”, and that Wales needs a shared hub – such as a futures academy – to scale these approaches nationwide.

The report put forward 12 recommendations for immediate consideration by the Welsh Government to strengthen resilience, embed climate adaptation across all sectors, and ensure communities are empowered to shape decisions.

These included establishing a new Climate Adaptation Act for Wales with legally binding resilience targets, the creation of a chief participation officer role by 2028 and integrating climate resilience into planning and investment so all major infrastructure decisions account for future climate risks.

Communities

The independent advisory body also called an updated appraisal system, a dedicated climate adaptation fund for Wales and a climate futures hub to share data, tools and lessons across sectors and communities.

NICW warned that adapting infrastructure to climate change cannot be achieved by government alone and that combined action will be key to safeguarding communities in the long term.

Steve Brooks, Lead NICW Commissioner on the project, said: “This report brings together evidence, expertise and lived experience to show how Wales can strengthen its resilience to climate change.

“The science is clear – yesterday’s infrastructure will not withstand tomorrow’s climate. We need urgent action now — embedding adaptation into planning, strengthening engagement, and building public confidence.

“By working with communities, businesses and local authorities as well as government, we can protect homes, jobs and the natural environment for generations to come.”

Helen Armstrong, Lead NICW Commissioner on the project, added: “This report is a wake-up call. We want Wales in 2100 to be a thriving place for people and nature — but extreme weather is already locked in.

“This report offers practical solutions to help Welsh Government, public bodies and infrastructure providers prepare for what lies ahead, while also showing how diverse communities can shape the future through creative, co-designed activities. There is no time to lose — acting now will be far less costly and far more effective than waiting until it’s too late.”

Caroline Star, SOIF Operations Director, said: “This collaboration with NICW has shown the power of communities to imagine their futures and shape the infrastructure that supports them.

“Through participatory foresight approaches, we have co-created tools that can strengthen resilience, build skills and ensure decisions today support the Wales of tomorrow.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We value the insight of the ‘A Perfect Storm’ report, particularly how the Commission has engaged with a wide range of voices affected by our changing climate.

“There is already a huge amount of work being done in Wales to address the impacts of climate change and we are absolutely determined to tackle the climate and nature emergencies, which includes adapting to the changes we’re seeing in Wales already.

“Welsh Ministers will be considering the report findings and recommendations and will be providing a full response.”

The full report, A Perfect Storm, is available here.