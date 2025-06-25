New research could help lung cancer patients start treatment sooner

Researchers from a Welsh health board are currently running a study which aims to improve lung cancer diagnostics to guide therapy, and shorten the time before a patient receives their treatment.

The QuicDNA study is led by Cardiff and Vale Health Board and Cardiff University’s Centre for Trials Research.

The study aims to evaluate whether a blood sample, called a liquid biopsy, can be routinely used to help doctors plan their patients’ treatment in a timely manner once the diagnosis of a lung cancer is confirmed.

Biopsy

The current test for patients referred to the Rapid Access Lung Clinic is a tissue biopsy. The tissue biopsy is a medical procedure that involves taking a small sample of the suspected tumour for examination under a microscope.

The tissue sample is then sent for biomarker testing, a test which looks at the genetic (DNA) make-up of the tumour, called genomic profiling. Genomic profiling helps doctors diagnose the exact type of cancer and plan the best treatment for each individual patient.

The QuicDNA study seeks to improve the current procedure by researching a recently developed method to test the genetic information associated with lung cancer.

When cancer cells die, they get broken down and their contents, including small fragments of DNA, are released into the blood: this is called circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA). The new test involves taking a blood sample, called liquid biopsy, which is analysed to look for ctDNA in the blood and detect the genetic changes that lead to tumour development.

The health board hopes that the simple blood test will help doctors to review the genomic results quicker than the results of the tissue biopsy. This would mean that patients receive the most appropriate therapy in shorter time period. Additionally, it may mean patients could avoid repeat biopsy procedures, which can be uncomfortable for the patient.

Participants

The QuicDNA study was initiated in early 2022 and was originally conducted at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

In May 2024 the number of sites to open the study was increased to include Cwm Taf Morgannwg, Hywel Dda, Swansea Bay, and Betsi Cadwaladr Health Boards.

Since opening the study in May 2024, CTMUHB has recruited 117 participants onto this study from across all CTM sites, making CTMUHB the most successful site for recruitment, following the increase in number of open sites in May 2024.

Prof. John Geen, Assistant Director for Research & Development, said: “The collaboration between the Respiratory physicians and CTMUHB’s R&D team has been exceptional.

The commitment of all involved has enabled this innovative and developing field of diagnostics to progress, where liquid biopsy will be routinely utilised as part of future investigative pathways for many cancers. This in turn supports personalised medicine and result in better patient outcomes”.

Dr Kelly Marshall, Respiratory Consultant and Principal Investigator for CTMUHB, said: “Having the support of the Research team has been invaluable to the success of the QuicDNA study in CTMUHB.

“Patients have been very open to taking part and as a result we have seen some positive outcomes in a number of our patients. CtDNA has allowed us to commence treatment in a timely manner and will continue to allow personalised care in a number of cancers”.

