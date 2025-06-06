New research finds strong trends towards Welsh language place names
Research on how property, street, and business names are changing across Wales shows a clear shift towards using Welsh language place names.
The report commissioned by the Welsh Government collected a wide range of valuable evidence, including:
- Local authorities received three times more applications for Welsh language street names than English language names between 2018-2023.
- Most changes to property names do not involve a change in the language of the property name.
- When they do change language, properties are at least three more likely to be renamed from English to Welsh than from Welsh to English.
- In all regions of Wales, more house names are changed from English to Welsh than Welsh to English.
- People report that Welsh house names give them “a sense of pride, place or nostalgia”.
- Welsh Language Secretary Mark Drakeford said: “Place names help tell the story of who we are as a nation, and this new research helps us understand our linguistic landscape. I’m encouraged to see more people embracing Welsh property names, regardless of their background.”
Celebrating Cymraeg
The research focused primarily on property names, business names, and street names, with the need for further investigation into names for topographical features in the natural environment also highlighted.
As part of the Welsh Government’s wider work to promote and celebrate Cymraeg and our culture, it has established a network of Cultural Ambassadors to support the language in their communities.
The Cultural Ambassadors will be able to draw upon the List of Historic Place Names of Wales, which includes over 700,000 names and is funded by the Welsh Government.
“Go for it”
Mark Drakeford said: “I’m proud to launch the gold level of our cultural ambassadors course, where people can learn more about the language and our culture online.
“The course includes modules on a range of topics including place names. If you want to support the Welsh language in your area, or know somebody who would be an ideal ambassador, then go for it.”
I am 100% behind this but I’m afraid that the names will be Anglicised and corrupted because most people will not be bothered to find out how to correctly pronounce them. I am talking about the Cymry/Welsh, who are the biggest culprits, especially in North East and South East Cymru where the majority of the population cannot make up their minds or don’t even know whether they are Cymry or English.
‘… where the majority of the population cannot make up their minds or don’t even know whether they are Cymry or English.’ I don’t think that it’s generally quite as polarized as that. I grew up in the north of England, but spent the best part of my young adulthood living and working in Anglophone areas of south-eastern Wales. And my feeling was that most locals in those areas very definitely thought of themselves as Welsh and not at all as English, but that their feelings about their Welshness was more akin to the sense of ‘Yorkshireness’ widely felt by… Read more »
Well let’s ensure that doesn’t happen!
Guess its a good start, I still think we should start changing the names of all the houses that come onto the market to Welsh, ensure all new buildings and streets have welsh names. There are many places also with a one or two letter difference between english and welsh which is a waste. These should also be removed. We should be working together to promote an unique offering to tourists. For example if we want to go to Germany, France or Hungary they are very distinct from each other and a reason why people visit. Scotland has made more… Read more »